In a surprising and disheartening development, three wushu players and a 14-year-old swimmer have tested positive in a doping test.

The swimmer is possibly one of the youngest athletes to fail a doping test, and officials are pointing fingers at coaches and parents. The three wushu players who failed the test include Owais Sarwar Ahenger, Shavi Dahiya, and Mukul.

Ahenger, a national champion in the 78 kg event, was scheduled to attend the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games. Since failing the doping test, the player has been removed from the camp for their offense. Ahengar tested positive for a multitude of drugs that included 19-nor androsterone and stimulant mephentermine and its metabolite phentermine.

Dahiya, another national medalist, tested Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMS) ligandrol. SARMS is a drug being developed to treat cases of muscle and nerve damage. The drug has not yet been approved for human consumption.

Wushu player Mukul tested positive for the steroid stanozolol. Mukul is a national medalist in the sport as well. Both Mukul and Dahiya are currently under threat of a four-year ban.

Authorities speak on minor failing doping test

The 14-year-old swimmer tested positive for 19-norandrosterone, an anabolic androgenic steroid. The swimmer is reportedly a part of the national team and created a record in the women's freestyle at the senior nationals held in Hyderabad in June.

The course of action for the swimmer is undecided as of yet. Speaking out on this development, the secretary of the SFI, Monal Choksi said:

“We are very shocked that such a young athlete has tested positive. Parents and coaches are required to be more responsible and ensure that they do not pursue performance at any cost.”

On the other hand, former head of the department of sports medicine at NIS Patiala and an anti-doping expert, Ashok Ahuja, is not surprised by the events. He claims that authorities are well aware of such activities happening at the grass-roots level.

“There are quite a number of youngsters at the grassroots level who are adopting such unfair means and I am sure it could be with the consent of their coaches and even parents also know about it," Ahuja said.

The doctor went on to warn about the possible side effects of doping:

“For anabolic steroids, it has very serious side effects not only in terms of liver damage, hypertension and heart problems but it leads to stunted growth in adolescents. This is very serious. The bone growth is still taking place at this age and that gets stunted."