India’s performance in Wushu at Asian Games 2023 

India won only one medal (one silver) in Wushu in the Asian Games that took place in Hangzhou, China. Naorem Roshibina Devi won the silver medal in the women's 60kg sanda event, backing up the bronze that she won five years ago in Jakarta in the same event.

It also happened to be India’s 10th medal in Wushu in the history of the Asian Games. Overall, India have won two silver and eight bronze in the sport. Apart from Roshibina Devi, Sandhyarani Devi also bagged silver in the women’s 60kg event when the Asian Games took place in Guangzhou back in 2010.

Roshibina Devi lost to China’s Xiaowei Wu 0-2 in the final and had to stay content with the silver medal. The 23-year-old stuttered in the first round as her opponent accumulated points via a takedown. Roshibina tried attacking Wu but failed to take her off the mat.

Disappointment for others in wushu in Asian Games 2023

Naorem Roshibina Devi finished on the podium to make Indian fans proud. But the other seven participants, Suraj Singh Mayanglambam, Anjul Namdeo, Sunil Singh Mayanglambam, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh, Vikrant Baliyan¸ Suraj Yadav, and Rohit Jadhav failed to make an impact.

Suraj Singh Mayanglambam finished fifth in the Men's Changquan with a score of 9.730. Arjun Namdeo finished sixth with a score of 9.710. In the men’s 56kg sanda, Sunil Singh Mayanglambam lost to Arnel Mandal in the Round of 16.

Surya Bhanu Partap Singh went down to Kim Minsoo in the quarterfinal of the Men's 60kg sanda. In the men’s 65kg sanda, Vikrant Baliyan lost to Samuel Marbun in the Round of 16.

Suraj Yadav lost to Afghanistan’s Khalid Hotak in the quarters of the men's 70kg sanda. Rohit Jadhav finished ninth in the Men’s Daoshu and Gunshu all-round event.

Three other players from Arunachal Pradesh, Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu were also set to take part in the Asian Games. However, they could not after issues surrounding their visa. In a touching display of friendship, Roshibina dedicated her silver medal to the three players.