Indian Wushu team's visa pending for World Championships

Indian wushu players have still not received their visas to travel to the USA for the 2023 World Wushu Championships that begin on Thursday, November 16.

The team of 26 people includes sixteen players, four coaches, one physio, and five officials, who had originally applied for visas on October 7.

The players intended to leave for Texas on November 12 to give them appropriate time to prepare for the tournament. However, the appointment for visas was only available for 2025, which led to the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Prem Kumar Jha, writing to Vani Sarraju Rao, Additional Secretary, AMS (Americas) Division, MEA, on October 10. Jha wrote (via Hindustan Times):

"The team has applied for visa at VFS centre, however, the appointment for visa is available only in 2025 at VFS Centre. The team will depart on 12th Nov and return on 22nd Nov. Your kind intervention is requested for taking up the matter with the Embassy of USA in New Delhi for necessary facilitation."

IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey later followed up with the US Embassy on November 13, asking them to issue the visas at the earliest, given that the team was required to reach Fort Worth by the 15th.

In the latest update, a Wushu Association of India official said (via Hindustan Times):

"It is a very important tournament for the players. They are worried whether they will be able to compete. Last year, we faced a similar situation during the World Games in Alabama, US, but the authorities cleared it in one day. We are really hoping the US Embassy clears the team by tomorrow (Thursday)."

It is unclear at the moment whether the Indian team will be able to participate in the tournament or not.

India's record at the World Wushu Championships

As of now, India has won a total of 28 medals at the World Wushu Championships, placing them 18th in the medals table, right behind the Netherlands and ahead of Italy. Of these 28 medals, three are gold, nine are silver, and 16 are bronze.

In the 2019 edition of these championships, India had walked away with four medals. Sanda fighter Praveen Kumar finished on the podium in the men's 48 kg category, becoming the first Indian male to win a gold at the World Wushu Championships.