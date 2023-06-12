National Wushu Coaching Camp underway in Srinagar

Ahead of the 19th Asian games in China and the 16th World Wushu Championship in the USA, the Indian Wushu team is upgoing camp sessions at Sher-E Kashmir Indoor Stadium. The two-month-long National Wushu coaching camp commenced on June 6 and will take place until August 3, 2023.

The Sports Authority of India sanctioned the National Wushu Coaching camp at Srinagar on the recommendation of Wushu President Bhupender Singh Bajwa during the ACTC Meeting held in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the Wushu chief appreciated the facilities in J&K and added that the high-altitude place would be very effective for the Indian campers to prepare for the upcoming tournaments.

Notably, J&K Sports Council procured wushu kits and provided them for the National Camp, aiming for the camp's grand success. Currently, there are 45 athletes, seven coaches, and a couple of supporting staff in the National camp.

Final selected team to train in China

The final selection for the National Coaching camp is expected to take place right before the upcoming tournaments. The final team will also go for Foreign exposure, where they will be training in China for 45 days before the upcoming tournaments.

The ongoing camp is the first phase of the National Coaching camp. In the second phase of the camp, the World Championship campers will be added to this bunch. The selection for the second phase will depend on the results of the 32nd National Championship scheduled to be held in Pune from June 26 to July 1, 2023.

The seven coaches who are appointed to look after the athletes are: Kuldeep Handoo, Dronacharya Awardee (National Chief Coach of India), Rajesh Kumar Tailor (Rajasthan), M Sachidananda (Manipur), Ravi Prakash Tripathi (NS NIS Patiala), Pooja Kadian (Haryana), Amit Pal (Services), Choabi Devi (Manipur) and supporting staff.

Kuldeep Handoo has been India's coach since 2010. His appointment is one of the best things that happened to the Indian Wushu team, as they have improved a lot under his guidance and are currently able to match other top teams. The Indian Wushu team is currently ranked third in the world.

Poll : 0 votes