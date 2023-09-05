Three wushu players from Arunachal get accreditation for Asian Games 2023

Three wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu, faced a hurdle when the Chinese embassy issued them 'stapled visas' for the World University Games scheduled in Chengdu in July.

However, their luck has taken a favourable turn as they have now ensured accreditation for the impending Hangzhou Asian Games, set to take place from September 23 to October 8.

This development comes after a span of tension, with the initial visa issue pushing the entire Wushu unit to exit from the World University Games in Chengdu. The circumstances inflated concerns, but it seems that a resolution has been acquired.

An unspecified source with familiarity with the matter affirmed that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has successfully acquired accreditation for the three Wushu players. This news brings relief and positivity, particularly for the players from Arunachal Pradesh who were caught in the visa dispute.

A top source told PTI on conditions of anonymity:

"Yes, the IOA has got their accreditation,"

Three Wushu players unlikely to face problems during Asian Games after resolution

It's worth mentioning that the Asian Games, unlike the World University Games, take place under the jurisdiction of the Olympic Council of Asia rather than any particular international federation.

This distinction indicates that the three Wushu players are unlikely to face similar issues when partaking in the Asian Games. The Olympic Council of Asia, along with the International Olympic Committee, heads the Asian Games and Olympics sequentially, making these events immune to such diplomatic difficulties.

In the past, during events overseen by either Asian or global sporting entities, China had resorted to giving 'stapled visas' to athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, leading to their depressing exclusion from competitions.

Regardless, the situation for Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu appears good for the forthcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, as they have now assured the required accreditation to proudly don the Indian jersey and represent Arunachal Pradesh on the global stage.