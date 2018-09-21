7 WWE Superstars with the highest ratings in WWE 2K19

AJ Styles is among the top Superstars but he's not in the top seven

The overall ratings of WWE Superstars in the WWE 2K video games always causes a debate with fans.

In WWE 2K18, for example, Roman Reigns was the highest-rated Superstar (95/100), while John Cena '10 (94), Brock Lesnar and The Rock (both 93) were also among the top characters to play as.

This year’s upcoming WWE 2K19 game, which is released on 9 October, has been making headlines over the last few days after dozens of prominent WWE YouTubers released footage of the game-play, and the ratings of each Superstar have now finally been revealed.

In this article, let's take a look at the seven WWE Superstars with the highest ratings in the game.

Honourable mentions

Ronda Rousey is a pre-order bonus character

It’s worth noting that while Ronda Rousey isn’t included in this list, she is the highest-rated of all the females with an overall rating of 87.

Six male WWE Superstars have been given a respectable rating of 91 – AJ Styles, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, The Rock ’01, Sting ’99 and Triple H ’01 – but there are still seven others who appear ahead of them.

Current performers Braun Strowman, John Cena, Kurt Angle and Triple H all have a rating of 89, while Seth Rollins (88) and Dean Ambrose (86) are rated relatively low compared to previous years.

The rest of the highest-rated spots are taken up by legends including Randy Savage ‘92 and Ultimate Warrior (both 90).

#1 Daniel Bryan ‘13 (92 rating)

Daniel Bryan has his own showcase mode in WWE 2K19

Given that Daniel Bryan has a whole showcase mode dedicated to his career in WWE 2K19, it’s no surprise that he is among the top Superstars in the game.

Interestingly, the 2014 version of D-Bry – the year he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania XXX – only has a rating of 89.

However, if you choose to play as him during his remarkable rise to the top in 2013 when he defeated John Cena at SummerSlam and had feuds with Randy Orton and the Wyatt Family, you will see his rating rise by three to 92.

