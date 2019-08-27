AEW Rumors: Women's Championship plans revealed

Could Britt Baker be the first-ever AEW women's champion?

As reported by WhatCulture, Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio has revealed how the first AEW Women's champion will be crowned. The winner of the Women's Casino Battle Royale will take on the winner of Riho vs. Hikaru Shida, similar to how the men's #1 contenders were determined at Double or Nothing.

Who are in the AEW Women's Casino Battle Royale?

Here are the women who have been confirmed so far. They are Brandi Rhodes, Nyla Rose, Jazz, Ivelisse, Teal Piper, Big Swole, Sadie Gibbs, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Awesome Kong and Britt Baker. There are 10 spots that are yet to be revealed. Wresting fans could be in for some surprises.

Where is Kylie Rae?

One of the more high profile AEW women wrestlers has been Kylie Rae. She was fantastic in the match between herself, Britt Baker, Awesome Kong and Nyla Rose. But she has been missing since Double or Nothing.

It should be noted that she was booked for Fyter Fest to take on Leva Bates, but was replaced by Allie without any formal announcement. At the time, reports suggested it was due to a medical issue.

Recently, she had deleted her Twitter account and has been silent on social media. Fans have been concerned, but there has been no update as to when she will return. Could she appear in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out? Fans will soon find out.

Who will be the first AEW Women's Champion?

There are no signs as to who will be the first women's champion. But Britt Baker could be one of the two women who will compete for the championship. She has been heavily featured on Being The Elite and has been booked like a main event star.

It's also worth mentioning that the AEW Women's Championship will be defended on October 16, with the champion being crowned on the first TNT show on October 02. It's going to be interesting how things pan out.