Cody Rhodes makes a demand from Roman Reigns following major win on WWE RAW

Former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes demanded Roman Reigns acknowledge him following a major win against LA Knight on the latest episode of RAW.

The American Nightmare faced LA Knight on the latest episode of RAW and made short work of the former IMPACT World Champion. Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 after winning the Royal Rumble match. Ahead of the bout, the two men came face-to-face on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Following the match, Rhodes cut a promo and stated that Heyman warned him to stay out of The Bloodline's business. However, Rhodes said he doesn't work for them, and if he wants to help Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens, he will do so.

The American Nightmare then said that this has been personal ever since he first stepped foot in the company at the age of 21. He then continued his emotional promo by stating that every time he was in the ring, he was holding back his tears. He also mentioned that he wears a tailored suit because he wants to be somebody.

He then noted that he acknowledged The Tribal Chief and demanded that Reigns do the same thing. He finished his promo by saying that he has waited his whole life for this opportunity and he will beat the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39.

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes has kept fans on a fever pitch over the past few weeks. It remains to be seen what will go down when the two men confront each other once again, as Reigns will be on RAW, as per Paul Heyman.

