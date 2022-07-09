Former WWE Champion dismisses The Viking Raiders' attack on a technicality

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston recently unveiled that the The Viking Raiders' attack on SmackDown was void.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston confronted The Brawling Brutes. They stated they were enforcing their 'A** Beating' tickets to get back at The Viking Raiders for their unanticipated assault on them in the previous weeks.

The Brawling Brutes made their return after nearly three months in June. They distracted Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston amidst their segment with Jinder Mahal and Shanky. They wore black makeup and seemed more ruthless than their previous selves, highlighting that they had returned as a heel duo.

Following the incident, Kingston took to Twitter to express how Erik and Ivar's attack did not count due to the 'fine print' on the tickets. The aforementioned states that if the Viking Raiders got a physical advantage over The New Day, then the clash will be considered null and void.

"Sorry @ivar_wwe and @erik_wwe. Per the fine print, that didn’t count." tweeted Kofi.

The New Day furious that The Viking Raiders do not respect the power of an 'A** Beating Ticket'

Since their return, Erik and Ivar have focussed on challenging The New Day in a tag team bout. The former RAW tag team champions issued a notice to the other superstars stating that no one was safe from them.

Following the latest episode of the Blue brand in a WWE Digital Exclusive, a furious Kofi Kingston stated that The Brawling Brutes do not respect the authority of the ticket.

"It doesn't count, these guys do not respect the authority of an A** Beating Ticket. They've earnt the business for themselves so they get nothing. They lose." (00:39 - 00:49)

Check out the video below:

The Viking Raiders competed against The Creed Brothers at NXT Spring Breakin' for the developmental brand's tag team titles. While their return adds another ingredient to the tag team mix, it is yet to be seen whether they will face The Usos for the undisputed WWE tag team title.

