Pat McAfee wishes Brock Lesnar happy birthday with a hilarious throwback video

SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee wished Brock Lesnar with a hilarious throwback video for his birthday.

The Beast Incarnate returned to RAW this week with a message for his SummerSlam opponent when he was interrupted by Roman Reigns' Special Counsel Paul Heyman. Later, Theory and The Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) also disrupted the segment and the latter found themselves on the receiving end of Brock Lesnar's wrath.

The SmackDown commentator shared a clip of The Beast when he appeared as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show before Elimination Chamber. Lesnar won the Elimination Chamber match to claim his reign as the WWE Champion for the sixth time. McAfee tweeted 'Happy Birthday to this legend', referring to Lesnar:

When The Beast made his return at SummerSlam 2021, the WWE Universe was in shock. An enthused McAfee cited him as 'The Alpha Male of our species' and the nickname has stuck ever since.

Wrestling world hilariously responded to Pat McAfee's tweet

Prior to his match at WrestleMania 38, Brock Lesnar spotted a very country-inspired gimmick, wearing a flannel shirt and a cowboy hat. Additionally, he added more humor to his promos, which enabled fans to see the rare side of him.

One fan expressed his interest in watching Pat McAfee and The Beast Incarnate in a segment on WWE TV:

McAfee is set to face Happy Corbin at SummerSlam. The feud heated up when the SmackDown commentator mocked Corbin's loss in a Last Laugh match against Madcap Moss. Meanwhile, The Beast is facing Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal title in a Last Man Standing match at the upcoming event.

