Australia vs Pakistan 4th ODI Stats: David Warner’s record-breaking run continues

Here are all the statistical highlights from the fourth ODI between Australia and Pakistan.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Stats 22 Jan 2017, 16:24 IST

David Warner continued his imperious ODI form in the fourth ODI against Pakistan

Australia sealed the series victory thanks to David Warner’s century after beating Pakistan by 86 runs in the fourth ODI at Sydney. The hosts have now taken an unassailable 3-1 lead into the fifth ODI at Adelaide on January 26.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, century from David Warner and fifties from Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell helped Australia post a mammoth 353/6. While most of the Pakistan bowlers went for runs, Hasan Ali was the pick of the lot as he finished with figures of 10-1-52-5.

In response, Pakistan got off to a brisk start despite the early loss of captain Azhar Ali. Sharjeel Khan’s 47-ball 74 kept the visitors in the hunt. But once he departed, it was always going to be a tough ask. And so it proved, despite forties from Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik as the visitors were eventually bowled out for 267.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the game:

0 – No bowler had taken a five-wicket haul from either team on this tour before Hasan Ali. He finished with his career-best ODI figures of 5/52.

1 – This was David Warner’s first ODI century against Pakistan. Prior to this, he only had one fifty in 10 games and an average of 26.

2 – Only two players have got to 12 ODI centuries quicker than David Warner. Hashim Amla (81) and Virat Kohli (83) got the mark faster than Warner, who took 90 innings.

3 – Warner scored his third ODI century at the SCG, equalling Sanath Jayasuriya’s record of most ODI centuries at the venue. In no other venue does he have more than one ODI century.

4 – Hasan Ali became the fourth bowler after Richard Hadlee (1981), Michael Holding (1985) and Curtly Ambrose (1993) to pick up a five-wicket haul at the SCG against Australia in an ODI.

5 – This was David Warner’s fifth century this season (2016/17), equalling Matthew Hayden’s record of most ODI centuries in a season for Australia (5 in 2006/07). Warner has 5 centuries in just 13 innings this season.

6 – David Warner now has 6 international hundreds at the SCG, which is the second-most behind only Ricky Ponting, who has 8 hundreds at the venue.

7 – This was the seventh time that Glenn Maxwell has scored 50 or more in an ODI at a strike rate of over 150. Five of them were at S/R of over 175, his 78 in fourth ODI was at a strike rate of 177.27

8 – This was the eighth time that a team has scored over 350 in an ODI against Pakistan. This was Australia’s highest ODI total against the visitors and their sixth score of over 350 in home ODIs.

10 – Since 2015, David Warner has scored 10 ODI centuries, which is four more than any other player. Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Martin Guptill and Steve Smith all have six during the same period.

12 – Warner now has 12 ODI centuries to his name. Only three Australians, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh and Adam Gilchrist have more.

90 – The number of innings taken by David Warner to score 12 ODI centuries, which is the fastest by any Australian. Ricky Ponting held the previous record having got there in 161 innings.

2010 – The last century opening partnership for Australia in an ODI at the SCG came against Pakistan in 2010. Since then they have had none in their last 17 ODI innings at the SCG. Warner and Khawaja put on 92 in the fourth ODI.