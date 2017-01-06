Australia vs Pakistan 2016/17, 3rd Test, Day 4, Stats: Australia's fireworks at the SCG

Australia achieved the highest ever run rate in a test innings.

by Tushar Garg Stats 06 Jan 2017, 14:49 IST

David Warner smashed a 27-ball 55 to put Australia in a position of strength

The SCG lost the first session of the day’s play to rain and gloomy skies. The gloom, however, was soon to be replaced by glittering fireworks when Australian batsmen came out to bat. Australia rocketed to a score of 241/2 from 32 overs. Some selfless batting and an exemplary display of stroke-making put Australia on track in its pursuit of a 3-0 whitewash over Pakistan.

Chasing 465, Pakistan ended Day 4 on 55/1 leaving Australia with a task of taking 9 wickets on the last day.

David Warner smashed a 27 ball 55 to give an early impetus to Australia’s second essay. Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja carried on the innings at a healthy run rate to drive Australia’s push for a victory. Peter Handscomb made a handy 25 ball 40* before the declaration came in. Australia finished its innings at a remarkable run rate of 7.53.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan finished its first innings at a total of 315, which was built mainly around Younis Khan’s record making knock of 175 not out. Pakistan will hope for a solid performance from its batters on the final day to avoid a clean sweep.

Here are some of the important numbers from the day’s play:

1- David Warner is the first opener ever play an innings of 50+ at a strike rate of more than 200. Warner’s strike rate today - 203.70

1- Australia’s run rate of 7.53 is the highest ever run rate achieved in a test innings with a total of more than 100.

1- Azhar Ali becomes the first Pakistan batsman to score 400 runs in a test series in Australia.

2- David Warner scored the second fastest fifty in the history of test cricket. He got to the 50 run mark off 23 deliveries. Warner’s knock is second only to Misbah 21 ball 50.

3- Steve Smith is number 3 on the list of most number of runs in first 50 test matches. Smith’s tally of 4709 runs comes third after Don Bradman’s 6790 and Sunil Gavaskar’s 4947.

5- Younis Khan’s innings of 175 is number 5 on the list of the highest scores made by a no. 4 batsman at the SCG.

7.60- Misbah-ul-Haq’s average is his worst ever in any series. He has so far collected scores of 4, 5, 11, 0 and 18 from 5 innings in the series.

12.1- The number of overs taken by Yasir Shah to concede 100 runs. Yasir’s performance is third on the dubious list of the fewest number of overs by a bowler to give away 100 runs.

672- Number of runs conceded by Yasir Shah this series, the most number of runs given away by a bowler in a three-match test series.