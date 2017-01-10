BBL 2016-17: Top 5 moments from the Melbourne Renegades-Sydney Sixers clash

Let's take a look at the best moments from the nail-biting encounter between the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Renegades.

@neelabhrar by Neelabhra Roy Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jan 2017, 09:37 IST

Brad Haddin’s 31 took the Sydney Sixers past the finish line

In a nail-biting encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the Sydney Sixers defeated the Melbourne Renegades by four wickets with only three balls to spare to move up to second position on the table and keep their semi-final hopes alive. The Renegades suffered their second successive defeat of the league and are currently stand fifth with two wins and three defeats.

After electing to bat first, Melbourne Renegades Aaron Finch scored a brilliant knock of 57 from 44 deliveries and with some help from Tom Cooper and Callum Ferguson who scored 39 each, the Renegades put up a solid total of 170 for six in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Sydney Sixers started off brilliantly with some aggressive batting from openers Daniel Hughes and Michael Lumb. Hughes continued his good form, scoring 41 from 29 deliveries before being dismissed by Sunil Narine while Michael Lumb who replaced his compatriot Jason Roy in opening scored a brisk 31 off just 22 deliveries before being dismissed by Thisara Perera.

After the dismissal of both openers, Nic Maddinson and skipper Moises Henriques solidified the batting before were dismissed for scores of 26 and 30 respectively. However, veteran keeper Brad Haddin took the Sixers home with three balls to spare thanks to his 31 from just 23 deliveries which eventually earned him the Man of the Match award.



Brief Scores: Melbourne Renegades- 170/6 in 20 overs (Aaron Finch-57, Ben Dwarshius- 35/3); Sydney Sixers- 171/4 in 19.3 overs (Daniel Hughes- 44, Brad Haddin- 31*, Michael Lumb-31, Thisara Perera- 26/2).

Result: Sydney Sixers win by six wickets

Here are some of the best moments of the match:

#5 Opening is not Sunil Narine’s cup of tea

Sunil Narine once again disappointed with the bat while opening the innings

When the Melbourne Renegades faced the Melbourne Stars last Sunday, skipper Aaron Finch made a jaw-dropping move by making Sunil Narine his opening partner. Narine began well, hitting two boundaries and a six before being dismissed by a brilliant Kevin Pietersen catch for 21.

However, in the matches that have followed, Narine hasn’t been able to do well as an opener as he scored 12 off 10 deliveries against the Melbourne Stars on Saturday before being dismissed by another Kevin Pietersen catch but he did hit a six during his short stay at the crease.

In today’s match, Narine began with a lucky boundary but struggled in the next two deliveries before being dismissed for just 4 after he was caught and bowled by Jackson Bird. Clearly, Narine hasn’t been able to completely adapt to the opening position and perhaps he should be removed as an opener and be sent to bat down the order as the Renegades would prefer somebody as an opener who can give a solid and steady start to the innings and can stay at least till the powerplay overs.