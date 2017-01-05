BBL 2016/17: Top 5 moments from Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers clash

Chris Lynn's clean hitting helped Brisbane Heat to an easy victory over Perth Scorchers.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jan 2017, 18:25 IST

Brisbane Heat cruised to a victory

Chris Lynn was on fire as Brisbane Heat resumed their victory march after a slight hiccup in their previous game. The no. 3 batsman made an unbeaten 98 off just 49 balls including 11 sixes, combining with skipper McCullum in a 148 run stand.

Chasing 174 for victory, Brisbane Heat was least troubled as they started their innings with a six, with Pierson hitting David Willey over fine leg. Lynn and McCullum took over after his dismissal and made light work of the target, chasing it down in 14.4 overs.

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh had brought some respectability to Perth Scorchers total by making a handy 71 that included some lusty, powerful blows. However, the all-rounder could not match the sheer hitting prowess of Lynn as his team surrendered to a 9 wicket loss.

Brief Scores: Perth Scorchers 173/6 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 71, Swepson 2/27) lost to Brisbane Heat 174/1 in 14.4 overs (Lynn 98, McCullum 50)

Result: Brisbane Heat win by 9 wickets

Take a glance at the best moments from the game.

#5 Shaun Marsh eases in but plays a slow innings

Marsh scored 32 off 32

After injury sidelined him from the Australian Test squad and the start of the BBL, Shaun Marsh was back for Perth Scorchers with a 32 that came in as many balls. The southpaw took his own sweet time to settle in as he brought the run rate down.

He took 5 balls to get off the mark after being beaten outside his off-stump by Mark Steketee off his first ball. His first two boundaries came off edges as he looked rusty coming off a long break. A thumping pull off Cutting in the eighth over seemed to have made him more comfortable but he was dismissed soon after.

He tried to loft Swepson and ended up edging it to long on where Buchanan held on. Marsh is facing a stiff challenge to get back into the Aussies Test team with Renshaw cementing his spot with an 184 two days back.