BBL 2016/17: Top five moments from Matchday 28

The day saw two fascinating encounters as semi-final spots were up for grabs.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jan 2017, 17:46 IST

Mitchell Johnson bowled a fiery spell to rattle the Hurricanes

The first encounter between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes had various permutations and combinations etched to it. While a win would have ensured a top-four finish for the Scorchers, a triumph within 15.2 overs would have ensured a top-spot finish.

Though mathematically possible, the Hurricanes had a slender chance to make it, but the Scorchers were impeccable on the day as they scampered to a seven-wicket victory to book a place in the semis.

Brief Scores

Hobart Hurricanes

Batsman Runs Bowlers Figures D’Arcy Short 36(24) Mitchell Johnson 2/15 Clive Rose 29*(18) Tim Bresnan 2/20 Jonathan Wells 28*(25 Ashton Agar 1/22 Total: 134/6 (20 overs)

Perth Scorchers

Batsman Runs Bowlers Figures Shaun Marsh 57(34) Clive Rose 1/28 Michael Klinger 29(29) Stuart Broad 1/33 Adam Voges 20*(8) Cameron Boyce 1/44 Total: 135/3 (13.5 overs)

Perth Scorchers beat Hobart Hurricanes by seven wickets

The second contest between the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers panned out to be a cliffhanger as both teams were in contention for a victory. In a game of twists and turns, fortunes fluctuated, but the Sixers edged past the Stars to book a semi-final berth.

Melbourne Renegades would have been glued to the contest, hoping for a Melbourne Stars win, but it didn’t pan out as expected and the Renegades were eliminated by virtue of net run rate.

Brief Scores

Melbourne Stars

Batsman Runs Bowlers Figures Luke Wright 62(47) Ben Dwarshius 3/25 Kevin Pietersen 39(36) Nathan Lyon 2/18 Robert Quiney 35(19) Moises Henriques 1/15 Total:156/8 (20 overs)

Sydney Sixers

Batsman Runs Bowlers Figures Daniel Hughes 34(33) Scott Boland 3/37 Sean Abbott 33*(17) Evan Gulbis 1/24 Johan Botha 25(13) Ben Hilfenhaus 1/25 Total: 160/7 (19 overs)

Sydney Sixers beat Melbourne Stars by three wickets

We take a look at the top five moments of the games:

#1 Mitchel Johnson’s chin music

Mitchell Johnson has hung up his boots from international cricket, but the veteran is yet to run out of gas. Albeit in the twilight of his career, Johnson’s intensity hasn’t died down as the Hurricanes batsmen found out on the night.

It’s key to churn out wickets during the powerplay and Johnson obliged by first snapping up Tim Paine and then pinning down Ben McDermott. With a spell of 3-0-12-2 during the first six overs, Johnson tilted the contest in the Scorchers’ favour.

The bouncer hurled in by Johnson was too good for Paine as he miss-timed the ball straight into the gloves of Sam Whiteman. Two overs later, it was McDermott’s turn to bite the dust, succumbing to yet another short ball by Johnson.

The left-armer, later, added one more wicket to his kitty to end with figures of 4-0-15-3 to stiffen the Hurricanes batsman.