BBL 2016/17: Top five moments from Matchday 28

The day saw two fascinating encounters as semi-final spots were up for grabs.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury
Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jan 2017, 17:46 IST
HOBART, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Mitchell Johnson of the Perth Scorchers celebrates after taking the wicket of Tim Payne of the Hobart Hurricanes during the Big Bash League match between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Perth Scorchers at Blundstone Arena on January 21, 2017 in Hobart, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Mitchell Johnson bowled a fiery spell to rattle the Hurricanes

The first encounter between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes had various permutations and combinations etched to it. While a win would have ensured a top-four finish for the Scorchers, a triumph within 15.2 overs would have ensured a top-spot finish.

Though mathematically possible, the Hurricanes had a slender chance to make it, but the Scorchers were impeccable on the day as they scampered to a seven-wicket victory to book a place in the semis.

Brief Scores

Hobart Hurricanes

BatsmanRunsBowlersFigures
D’Arcy Short36(24)Mitchell Johnson2/15
Clive Rose29*(18)Tim Bresnan2/20
Jonathan Wells28*(25Ashton Agar1/22
Total: 134/6 (20 overs)   

Perth Scorchers

BatsmanRunsBowlersFigures
Shaun Marsh57(34)Clive Rose1/28
Michael Klinger29(29)Stuart Broad1/33
Adam Voges20*(8)Cameron Boyce1/44
Total: 135/3 (13.5 overs)   

Perth Scorchers beat Hobart Hurricanes by seven wickets

The second contest between the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers panned out to be a cliffhanger as both teams were in contention for a victory. In a game of twists and turns, fortunes fluctuated, but the Sixers edged past the Stars to book a semi-final berth.

Melbourne Renegades would have been glued to the contest, hoping for a Melbourne Stars win, but it didn’t pan out as expected and the Renegades were eliminated by virtue of net run rate.

Brief Scores

Melbourne Stars

BatsmanRunsBowlersFigures
Luke Wright62(47)Ben Dwarshius3/25
Kevin Pietersen39(36)Nathan Lyon2/18
Robert Quiney35(19)Moises Henriques1/15
Total:156/8 (20 overs)   

Sydney Sixers

BatsmanRunsBowlersFigures
Daniel Hughes34(33)Scott Boland3/37
Sean Abbott 33*(17)Evan Gulbis1/24
Johan Botha25(13)Ben Hilfenhaus1/25
Total: 160/7 (19 overs)   

Sydney Sixers beat Melbourne Stars by three wickets

We take a look at the top five moments of the games:

#1 Mitchel Johnson’s chin music

Mitchell Johnson has hung up his boots from international cricket, but the veteran is yet to run out of gas. Albeit in the twilight of his career, Johnson’s intensity hasn’t died down as the Hurricanes batsmen found out on the night.

It’s key to churn out wickets during the powerplay and Johnson obliged by first snapping up Tim Paine and then pinning down Ben McDermott. With a spell of 3-0-12-2 during the first six overs, Johnson tilted the contest in the Scorchers’ favour.

The bouncer hurled in by Johnson was too good for Paine as he miss-timed the ball straight into the gloves of Sam Whiteman. Two overs later, it was McDermott’s turn to bite the dust, succumbing to yet another short ball by Johnson.

The left-armer, later, added one more wicket to his kitty to end with figures of 4-0-15-3 to stiffen the Hurricanes batsman. 

