BBL 2016/17: Top 5 moments from the Sydney Sixers-Brisbane Heat clash

Daniel Hughes' helped Sixers overcome a large target set by Brisbane Heat.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jan 2017, 18:05 IST

Abbott has had a brilliant BBL so far

Chasing a huge target of 187 against a team unbeaten this season, Sydney Sixers came on top courtesy a fine half-century from their opener, Daniel Hughes. He was well supported by Brad Haddin, former Australian wicketkeeper, with a 13 ball 32.

Earlier, Brendon McCullum and Jimmy Pierson helped Brisbane Heat to a quick fire start smacking 70 runs in the powerplay before a cluster of wickets tied them down. Joe Burns, however, took them to a more than decent total with a fighting unbeaten half-century.

Sean Abbott was the star with the ball for the Sixers taking 3/38 in his four overs. The seamer dismissed McCullum and Chris Lynn to break Heat's sprinting start. Despite the huge total and some fine bowling by Badree and Swepson, Sixers came out on top to hand Brisbane Heat their first defeat of the season.

Brief Scores: Brisbane Heat 186/6 in 20 overs (Burns 51(33), Pierson 44(30), Abbott 3/38) lost to Sydney Sixers 191/7 in 19.4 overs (Hughes 85(55), Haddin 32(13), Swepson 2/25)

Result: Sydney Sixers won by 3 wickets

Here is a glance at top 5 moments from the clash at Gabba.

#5 Sean Abbott impresses yet again in his first spell

If anyone were under the impression that Australia's fast bowling resources are bare, they haven't watched Sean Abbott of late. The tall lanky seamer has been the leading wicket-taker in the Big Bash 2016/17 thus far, taking 9 wickets before this one.

He started with a bang against the Sixers, dismissing a set Brendon McCullum and then getting rid of the danger man, Chris Lynn. Lynn has been in great nick this season with two big scores and started his innings with 2 sixes. However, he took on a pumped up Abbott and paid the price.

Abbott was possibly brought into the attack late by Henriques as he came after the powerplay overs with Sixers already cruising at 70/0. He brought the scoring rate down in his first two overs, conceding just 11 and taking two key wickets.