BJP MP Udit Raj set to request Prime Minister to introduce quota system in cricket

Udit Raj wants Indian cricket to follow in the footsteps of Cricket South Africa.

What’s the story?

Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP Udit Raj is all set to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the introduction of the quota system in cricket such that the Scheduled Tribes and the Scheduled Castes have a special quota to break into the national and state teams.

“Through social media and action plans, we will take this movement forward. I’m writing the letter to BCCI within a week about this. There have been no preliminary talks with Anurag Thakur about this and he being a BJP member does not give us any advantage, as I have been demanding it for several years now. It is a social issue and I hope it gets fulfilled,” Udit Raj told IBTimes, India.

In case you didn't know:

A member of the Parliament, Raj represents the North-West Delhi constituency and has been present in the system since May 2014. A controversial character, Raj has often been in the news for the statements he has made on various topics. Last year, he claimed that Indians should begin to eat beef in order to become stronger since it is a huge source of protein.

While the whole idea of Reservation and the quota system for SCs and STs dates back to post-independence era in India, the system has come under a lot of criticism in certain sectors, especially in today’s world. There have been a lot of opposing views regarding the implementation and success of the system.

The heart of the matter:

One of the main reasons why the MP wants to introduce such a system in cricket is because of its implementation in a country like South Africa. In the month of September, Cricket South Africa introduced a system where a minimum of six black cricketers would be included in South Africa's national team under the new racial quotas.

“Not as a BJP member, but as the national chairman of the All India Confederation of SC/ST Organizations, I am making this demand. I have been fighting for this since 20 years, but we are very serious right now. Just like the South Africa cricket team has a racial quota, we also want the same,” he sai.

The BJP MP clearly feels that if a cricketing body like that of South Africa could successfully implement such a system, India could follow suit.

Sportskeeda’s take

There is really no need for the quota system to enter sports in India. State selections and national selections occur in such a way that the most skilful person gets selected in the end, and whether that person happens to be part of a Scheduled caste or tribe does not matter. In the end, it is vital that quality is not comprised while selecting a particular cricketer.