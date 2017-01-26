Cricketers take to Twitter to wish everyone a happy Republic Day

Here is how the cricketing fraternity wished the entire country a happy Republic Day.

The entire nation celebrates the 67th Republic Day

The cricketing fraternity took to social media platform Twitter to wish the entire country a happy Republic Day.

Republic Day honours the date on which the Indian Constitution came into force on 26 January 1950 replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India.

The Constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949 and came into effect on 26 January 1950 with a democratic government system, completing the country's transition towards becoming an independent republic.

It is one of the three national holidays celebrated in India along with Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2)

Here are how the Indian cricketers expressed their wishes on Twitter.

Indian captain Virat Kohli posted a short video and spoke about how it’s never too late to make a change in this country.

Happy Republic Day everyone. More power to all out there to make a positive change around you. Jai Hind #MeraBharatMahan pic.twitter.com/M8So6WO148 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 26, 2017

Harbhajan Singh, who has been out of action for the Indian cricket team for a while now posted a short video as well

The God of Indian cricket, Sachin Tendulkar was one of the first to tweet his wish

Every #RepublicDay it's our responsibility to emerge stronger, better & more progressive as a nation. Do your bit. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/hcAO4EvBGn — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2017

Indian speedster Umesh Yadav with his wish:

Happy Republic Day#proud to be an Indian #Jai Hind # — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) January 26, 2017

Indian limited overs leg-spinner Amit Mishra:

wish all of you a very Happy Republic Day ! pic.twitter.com/LQoqeMHpkp — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) January 26, 2017

Yuvraj Singh, who recently made a successful comeback to the Indian ODI side expressed his wishes as well.

Captain of the winning Ranji Trophy side, Parthiv Patel:

‘WE, the people of INDIA…’ On this republic day, let us all join hands in working towards making our nation better #RepublicDay #proudindian — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 26, 2017

Suresh Raina, who is included in the T20I squad for the series against England also wished us all a happy Republic Day