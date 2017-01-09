Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly receives death threat

The former captain received a letter by post which warned him of grave consequences.

Ganguly has been doing great work as CAB head

What’s the story?

In a shocking revelation, former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly has revealed that he received "death threats" when he was attending an inter-college cricket meet at the Vidyasagar University in Midnapore on January 19.

"Yes I've received the letter on January 7 and I've informed this to the police and the organisers,” Ganguly was a quoted by a report in PTI.

In case you didn’t know...

The state of Bengal is in the midst of a turmoil, and Ganguly who is the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal received death threats when he received a letter by post.

Sourav Ganguly is a cult figure in the state of Bengal and has been an integral part in drafting in sponsors for many district sports. Hence when he visited Birbhum in November, it drew in huge crowds and made the visit a grand success.

He has also decided to give financial help to the districts and will release 12 lakhs for this purpose.

The heart of the matter

According to Local sources a person named Z Alam wrote a letter to Ganguly’s mother Nirupa and warned the former legend to not attend the show.

The former captain has informed that he lodged a FIR upon receiving the threat and have also informed the programme organisers. He has also informed that he has not yet made up his mind on attending the event.

"Your son is hereby warned not to attend the programme. If he dares to come here, you will not see him again," is what has been written in the letter.

What next?

Ganguly who has been hailed by everyone in and around cricket for his sterling work with the Cricket Association of Bengal is doing a great job in taking cricket to the grassroots in Bengal. Apart from disbursing substantial amounts to the district clubs, the former captain has also decided to give away part of the money he earned to the different units in the state.

Hence, this threat comes as a real jolt and it would be interesting to see how Ganguly responds to it.

Sportskeeda’s Take

There is no denying the fact that Ganguly has been an inspirational figure in Indian cricket, and his clout is unmatched in Bengal. This, this letter is certainly a surprising one, but knowing the man, it should not deter him from doing what he believes is the right thing to do.