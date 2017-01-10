India A vs England 2016, First warm-up match: Live score updates and commentary

Welcome to the Live coverage of the first warm-up match between India A and England.

MS Dhoni tossed the coin for one last time as a captain of an Indian team (Image credits: BCCI on Twitter)

End of over no. 8: India A 25/1 (Ambati Rayudu 0*, Shikhar Dhawan 17*)

Wicket: Mandeep Singh bowled David Willey 8 (24)

Mandeep Singh's struggle at the crease came to an end when an inswinger from David Willey disturbed the stumps. Ambati Rayudu walked out to replace Mandeep and managed to see through the remaining three balls of the over and gave Willey a wicket maiden.

End of over no. 7: India A 25/0 (Mandeep Singh 8*, Shikhar Dhawan 17*)

After conceding a six in his previous over, Woakes bounced back and kept the batsmen at bay as he conceded just 1 run in his fourth over. Mandeep, who is struggling to middle the ball, is taking his time to get going as he has scored just 8 off 21 balls.

End of over no. 6: India A 24/0 (Mandeep Singh 7*, Shikhar Dhawan 17*)

Dhawan continued his good form as he smashed Willey for a boundary through the off-side. But, Willey made a good comeback when he tested Dhawan with a delivery that pitched on off-stump and just moved away from his bat. The battle between Dhawan and Willey is evenly poised as both the men are trying to stamp the authority on the other.

End of over no. 5: India A 19/0 (Mandeep Singh 6*, Shikhar Dhawan 13*)

After scoring a boundary in Woakes’ previous over, Dhawan backed it up with a six over the fine-leg boundary off the second ball of the fifth over. The fielder at fine-leg, Adil Rashid had a chance but he was well inside the ropes and that made things tougher for him. India are off to a cautious start as MS Dhoni’s men have 19 runs on the board without the loss of a wicket after the first five wickets.

End of over no. 4: India A 13/0 (Mandeep Singh 6*, Shikhar Dhawan 7*)

Mandeep looked tentative and struggled to get going as Willey almost had him when the fourth ball of the over missed the top of off-stump by a whisker before the last ball of the over was dispatched to the boundary by Mandeep. It was a cracking cover drive that bisected the fielders at mid-off and covers and raced to the boundary. This should give a struggling Mandeep a lot of confidence to score big in the match.

End of over no. 3: India A 9/0 (Mandeep Singh 2*, Shikhar Dhawan 7*)

Dhawan survived a scare when the bowler, Chris Woakes failed to hit the stumps at the striker's end as Dhawan was well out of his crease trying to take a quick single. Dhawan made him pay later in the over when he drove Woakes through the covers for a boundary.

End of over no. 2: India A 3/0 (Mandeep Singh 1*, Shikhar Dhawan 2*)

David Willey, who has the knack of moving the new ball both the ways, opened the bowling for England from the other end and kept troubling Mandeep Singh with his movement. Mandeep somehow managed to open his account with a single to the square-leg fielder while Dhawan looked comfortable in the four balls he faced in this over and scored two runs.

End of over no. 1: India A 0/0 (Mandeep Singh 0*, Shikhar Dhawan 0*)

Chris Woakes was bang on target right from the word go as he swung the ball and troubled Mandeep Singh, who looked shaky throughout the over. A maiden over to start the match and this is exactly what England would have wanted.

Here we go. Shikhar Dhawan and Mandeep Singh walk out to bat. Chris Woakes will start the proceedings for England.

India A XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra

England XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Jake Ball

The Cricket Club of India felicitates @msdhoni for his contribution to Indian Cricket as Captain of #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Op08ywQtwv — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2017

Just after the toss, the Cricket Club of India felicitated MS Dhoni for his contribution to Indian Cricket as Captain of India.

TOSS: Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to field first.

Also, Yuvraj Singh is back in the Indian ODI and T20I team for the series against England. This match will give an idea on how well he is geared up for the series. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya, who are fighting for a place in the Indian XI to face England in the ODIs, are also playing in this game.

Welcome to the Live coverage of the first warm-up match between India A and England. This match has grabbed a lot of attention because this will be the last time MS Dhoni will captain an Indian side. On this special occasion, the fans are allowed inside the venue, Brabourne stadium in Mumbai for free.