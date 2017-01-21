India vs England 2016-17: Predicted India playing XI for 3rd ODI

The players who could make it into the final XI as India look to whitewash England.

21 Jan 2017

It will be interesting to see if Kohli makes any changes to the side for the third ODI

Virat Kohli’s first full series as limited-overs captain has been fruitful so far as the Indian team have won the first two ODIs to seal the series. However, the third ODI against England at Kolkata will be interesting as it will be India’s final match in the format before the ICC Champions Trophy in June.

Having already sealed the series, there might be a temptation to look at a couple of other players in preparation of the Champions Trophy, which is the next major tournament for the side. England are already without the services of opener Alex Hales and it will be interesting to see how India approach the final ODI.

Having already made one change from the first to the second ODI by replacing Umesh Yadav with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kohli has shown that he isn’t afraid to make changes to the side if it is needed.

Here we take a look at the predicted team for the third ODI.

Openers

If there is one position that India have struggled with so far in the series, it has been at the top of the order. Deprived of the services of Rohit Sharma, who is still recovering after his surgery, India have struggled to get off to a strong start in the first two ODIs.

Both KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan have excellent records in ODIs but the pair haven’t really clicked in the ODIs that they have played together in. With Dhawan suffering an injury scare, it might be wise to pick someone ahead of him, just to see if a different combination yields a different result.

Ajinkya Rahane scored a match-winning knock as captain in the second warm-up match against England and it makes sense to try him out as opener, ahead of Dhawan, especially with the Champions Trophy looming large and India having little practice in the format before then.

Although a fully-fit Rohit Sharma will waltz back into the line-up, his opening partner is still a spot that is still up for grabs and with neither KL Rahul or Shikhar Dhawan impressing in this series and the latter suffering an injury scare, it is time, India try a new combination in Rahul and Rahane.