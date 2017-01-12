India vs England 2017: 5 players to look out for in the ODI series

Dhoni minus captain, Yuvraj the comeback man, many things to prove for the Indian team in the upcoming series.

@manishpathak187 by Manish Pathak Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jan 2017, 16:58 IST

So much has happened after India’s domination over England in the Test series. The England team went back for the Christmas break, regular captain Eoin Morgan made a comeback, and the ODI team full of specialists have landed in India.

The Indian contingent too had its own share of shuffles and probably the biggest jolt came when MS Dhoni decided to step down from captaincy. Virat Kohli has taken over as the captain in all three formats. Also, Yuvraj Singh makes another comeback into the Indian team, and with the Champions Trophy to be held in June, this tournament provides the selectors with an opportunity to identify the players for the ICC tournament.

#5 David Willey

David Willey holds the key with the new ball

The left-arm all-rounder has been one of the gun players for England in limited overs. He takes the new ball and invariably picks up wickets with it. With the old ball he has the ability to nail his yorkers towards the death overs.

He is also very handy with the bat and can use the long handle to great effect and England could use him as a pinch-hitter if the situation so demands. He is coming off a good stint with the Perch Scorchers in the Big Bash League and looks to be in good nick.