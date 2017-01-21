India vs England 2017: 5 things to look forward to from the Kolkata ODI

Can India make it 3-0 in the series?

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jan 2017, 15:02 IST

It maybe an inconsequentual match for India against England at the Eden Gardens on Sunday since they have already wrapped up the ODI series, but that does not take away the fact they still have a few areas to look at, so do England.

Here are 5 things to look forward to from the Eden Gardens ODI on Sunday:

5.Can Ben Stokes redeem himself at Eden?

Ben Stokes will return to the same venue where he gave away 4 sixes in the World T20 final last year

8 months ago, Ben Stokes was on the verge of doing something really special for England. Running into bowl the final over with 19 runs in the bank, all he needed to do was to bowl 6 good balls and complete an amazing turnaround for England.

However, Carlos Brathwaite ensured that didn't happen, smashing the all-rounder for four straight sixes to help his side lift the title for a second time, in dramatic fashion.

It was a night which became as much as Brathwaite's as Stokes’s and on Sunday the latter will have a chance to redeem himself on the very turf, by giving England a consolation win and avoid a whitewash.