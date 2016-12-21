India's player ratings for Test cricket in 2016

The Indian Cricket Team celebrating after beating England 4 – 0 in the 5-match series

2016 will go down as one of the greatest years in Indian cricket history. It was a year in which Virat Kohli and his group of men (boys) established themselves as a superpower in the world of Test cricket.

India did not lose a single Test match in 2016. In the 12 matches played, they won 9, resulting in a mighty 75% win percentage. They won all the series’ they took part in. Dating back to 2015, the unbeaten streak stretches to 18 games, the country’s longest winning streak in history!

Also read: Jadeja, Karun and KL Rahul surge up in ICC rankings

The beauty of all of it is that the team is growing with the run and new faces are appearing every now and then. The team, and the nation, are moving forwards together. As the one billion strong population gets familiar with its new heroes, with its Jayants, Karuns and Lokeshs, we rate the players that made 2016 the year it was –

KL Rahul has more or less cemented his place in the starting XI

Murali Vijay – 7

The Chennai-born right-handed opener has already made a career he can look back at pride with. As he nears 50 Tests, he has earned the senior statesman tag in 2016. When you look at the numbers, you might be led to believe that he didn’t have the best year, but when put in context, one realizes the importance of his contribution.

Due to injuries to a number of players, he was made to open with a number of different partners and took to it seamlessly. The only criticism of Vijay was the fact that he didn’t score enough 100s, but with 2 against England, he has silenced his critics and can look forward to another strong season with the team next year.

Shikhar Dhawan – 5

A terribly disappointing year for the staunchly-backed left-handed opening batsman from Delhi. His natural ability and maverick like style helped him retain his place in the squad in the beginning of the year, but due to poor performances and an injury, he lost out eventually.

With the emergence of a number of other options at the top, he eventually lost his place in the team. His year started in good fashion, with a hard-fought 84 in the West Indies, but that would be his only highlight in the year. Will find it very tough to return to the side in the long run.

KL Rahul – 8

On a personal note, this has been a dream year for the Karnataka batsman. While he had made his mark in Test cricket early onr in his caree, 2016 saw him become a star in all formats for India. There was a dip in his form after a return from injury, but crucially, he bounced back with a superb 199.

To many people, he is the perfect opening partner for Murali Vijay in the long run at the top of the order. He has shown that he has the penchant for converting a start into a long innings on more than one occasion now. He can look forward to 2017 where he intends to exorcise the demons of losing his wicket on 199.

Notable mentions

Gautam Gambhir – 5

It is unfair to rate Gambhir since he only played two Tests in 2016 but there is a feeling that he has now played his last Test for India. The fact that he came in on short notice and gave his heart out for the team, like he always does, will be appreciated by the fans.

If he has indeed played his last Test for India, he can take solace from the fact that he got the chance to score one last half-century.