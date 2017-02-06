India's Under 19 World Cup captains: Where are they now?

India have won the U-19 World Cup thrice under the captaincy of Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli, and Unmukt Chand respectively.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 06 Feb 2017, 12:59 IST

India lifted the U-19 WC trophy in 2008 under Kohli’s captaincy

The Under 19 World Cup has always proved to be one of the most exciting tournaments in the world of cricket. The passion and the excitement shown by the youngsters have truly been a delight to watch over the years.

We have seen eleven U-19 world cups take place with the first edition of the tournament took place way back in 1988 where the Australians came out victorious. The next World Cup took place only 10 years after that and has been taking place every two years since then.

India have been the most successful team, winning the tournament thrice - in 2000, 2008, and 2012 under the captaincy of Mohammed Kaif, Virat Kohli, and Unmukt Chand respectively.

While some of these world cup captains went on to represent India and become extremely successful, there have been a few of them who have faded away and not been performing too well in the domestic circuit as well.

In this article, we take a look at all of India’s Under 19 captains, how they performed during the U-19 World Cup, and what they are currently doing.

# 1 1988 – Myluahanan Senthilnathan

Senthilnatan (right) with Glenn Mcgrath. Photo credits: Indian Express

1988 saw the first ever World Cup take place for the U-19 sides. Known as the Youth World Cup back then, India performed poorly as they finished in 6th place out of the 8 teams that took part in the tournament. Led by Myluahanan Senthilnathan, the youth team were trying to take inspiration from the senior side who were performing reasonably well around that time.

Senthilnathan was the highest run-getter for India in the tournament with 149 runs to his name in 6 matches. However, he did not represent India in Tests or ODIs. The youth squad included a few players such as Nayan Mongia, Pravin Amre, and SLV Raju who went on to represent India in the future.

After the 1988 world cup, Senthilnathan continued to play first-class cricket Goa and Tamil Nadu and played his last game in the 1995-96 season. He is currently the chief coach of the MRF pace foundation, which helps in nurturing and developing the skills of young Indian cricketers.