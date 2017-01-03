Jasprit Bumrah has aspirations of playing Test cricket for India

After taking the most T20I wickets in 2016, Bumrah now looks to represent India in Test cricket

Jasprit Bumrah boasts of a deadly yorker in his arsenal

What’s the story?

In the aftermath of India’s most successful home season in Test cricket, one of the country’s ace speedsters, Jasprit Bumrah, has now spoken about his aspirations of making the transition from limited-overs cricket to the longest format of the game.

Virat Kohli often attributed the success of his Indian team to the contribution made by each department, with the seamers also playing a starring role. Contrary to popular expectation, the pitches that were prepared for the England and New Zealand series’ were very neutral and offered a fair amount of assistance to the seamers as well.

Speaking to the Mumbai Indians, Bumrah said, “Of course, as a cricketer, I want to play Test cricket. It is a dream of every cricketer to play the longest format of the game. But when I get a chance to play is something that is not in my hand. As a player, I am prepared for any challenge that comes my way. Test cricket is the pinnacle of the game. Yes, I am focussed in earning my Test cap.

In case you didn’t know...

23-year-old Jasprit Bumrah made headlines with his performances for the Mumbai Indians in the 2014 season. He made his debut in the ODI and T20 formats of the game for India in quick succession, against Australia, early in 2016.

He would go on to have an absolutely fabulous year, impressing everybody with his ability to take wickets at crucial intervals, and also, bowling yorkers at will.

The heart of the matter

Like any other cricketer, Jasprit Bumrah yearns to be a part of the Test squad for his country. He has established his place in the limited-overs setup in just his debut season, but Test cricket is another challenge altogether.

However, Bumrah has shown he has the ability to excel in Test cricket with his record for his Ranji team, Gujarat, over the past couple of seasons.

“I am sure, consistent performances in the Ranji Trophy will help me realize my dream. But honestly, I am not worried too much about that." he said.

What’s next?

Bumrah is currently vying to help his side Gujarat into the finals of the Ranji Trophy. He will have to put in an inspired performance with the ball in the final innings as Gujarat currently hold an 82 run lead with just six wickets to spare and will have to do well to put up a challenging total for opponents Jharkhand.

India will host Bangladesh and Australia in the coming months at home, and it is unlikely to see him feature in the squads for these upcoming challenges. With the Champions Trophy scheduled for later in 2017, the team management would look to ensure he remains fresh for that.

Sportskeeda’s take

We have absolutely loved seeing Jasprit Bumrah in action for both the Indian Cricket team and the Mumbai Indians. He has shown he has the ability to bowl well under pressure, and does seem to have a good head on his shoulders.

With tougher challenges ahead for India on foreign shores, he is the perfect addition to the bowling attack that will look to do well abroad.