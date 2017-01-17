Kedar Jadhav reveals how playing tennis-ball cricket helped his hitting ability

Pune centurion also opens up on the belief gained from batting with a fractured hand in Australia.

by Ram Kumar News 17 Jan 2017, 20:44 IST

Some of Kedar Jadhav’s shots managed to evoke awe from skipper Virat Kohli

What’s the story?

Despite having made a promising start to his limited-overs career, Kedar Jadhav, in his hometown, produced a knock which possesses the potential to be a watershed moment for him. Coming into bat at 63/4, he came down hard on England’s bowlers to help India complete a remarkable run-chase in the series opener.

The 31-year old has shed light into his admirable ability to target the straight boundary relentlessly.

Ahead of the team’s final training session in Pune before departing to Cuttack for the 2nd ODI, Jadhav revealed, “As a kid, I played more tennis-ball cricket than with the cricket ball. There used to be a tournament where you could hit fours and sixes only straight down the ground. If you hit on the sides you were given out. So that's how I got into this habit that even if there is bounce, if the ball is at a manageable height and if I feel I can clear 30 yards, I can do it.”

He elaborated, “The other day, I was in full flow and was able to pull off those strokes. I thought if there isn't much bounce and if I can get a bit of elevation, I can hit out. From the batsman's mindset, you see the opportunity of scoring big as more fielders are inside the circle and at attacking positions.”

In case you didn’t know...

Jadhav put on 200 runs in a game-changing fifth-wicket partnership with Virat Kohli. The right-hander’s knock was filled with several breathtaking shots which managed to leave his skipper in awe. Eventually, India romped home by three wickets in their joint-second highest successful chase ever in ODIs.

The heart of the matter

Having made his first-class debut in the 2007/08 season, Jadhav had to wait for a long time before getting an opportunity in national colours. Lesser minds might have given up but he continued to work hard in the domestic circuit. His resilience was on display during an ‘A’ tour to Australia a couple of years back. Amidst acute pain in his hand, the diminutive batsman carried on.

Upon returning home, Jadhav found out about the fracture in his hand. He felt that the tour gave him the belief to overcome tough odds and kept him grounded. Though his position might be reasonably secure after the Pune knock, the seasoned campaigner harped on the importance of remaining guarded against complacency.

What’s next?

India will be focused on taking an unassailable series lead when the second ODI begins on Thursday at the Barabati Stadium. As for Jadhav himself, he would be hoping to follow up his century with another impactful innings.

Sportskeeda’s Take

At various situations in the Pune ODI, Jadhav was fighting hard to overcome cramps and put up with Kohli’s ruthless running between the wickets. During the post-match presentation ceremony, he promised to get better in the running department.

As evidenced by his uncompromising attitude towards the game, this man is definitely here to stay. His words on tennis-ball cricket also reiterate the value of a player’s formative years.