SK Play of the day: MS Dhoni gets bowled, still manages to collect a boundary

MS Dhoni was involved in a bizarre incident during his knock of 134 against England in the second ODI at Cuttack.

@aadyasharma20 by Aadya Sharma SK Play of the day 19 Jan 2017, 17:15 IST

Dhoni got bowled on a free-hit, but the ball still managed to reach the boundary.

On a day that seemed like a highlight reel from a decade back, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni rolled back the years to show how they still are a force to reckon with in the 50-overs format, helping themselves to a century each and decimating the English opposition beyond repair.

In all the mayhem, a unique incident got buried, one which you don’t see every day: a batsman managed to collect a boundary despite getting bowled!

In one of the most bizarre outcomes of a free-hit, a delivery by Liam Plunkett to MS Dhoni hit the stumps and escaped the keeper’s vicinity to the boundary. The incident occurred in the 44th over of the Indian innings, with Dhoni batting on 103, his first century since October 2013.

Plunkett had overstepped in the previous delivery, a full ball on the off stump that was placed for a couple of runs by Dhoni. He returned to the strike to face the free delivery but missed it with his big heave. Yet, despite the ball clipping the stumps, it found its way to the fence, giving the team four byes.

In the previous over, Dhoni, on 93, had smacked a full toss to the leg side, but the delivery was deemed a dead ball because the ball had hit the SpiderCam. The very next ball, Dhoni sent the ball sailing to the top tier of the stadium with one big swoosh that cleaned up a full delivery from Chris Woakes. With that stroke, he completed 200 sixes, the first Indian to achieve the feat.

Off a free-hit, the only way a batsman get dismissed his by being ‘run-out’. Before, a free-hit was offered only to front foot no-balls, but now the rule has extended to all kinds of no-balls.

The Indian innings started off in terrible fashion, tumbling to 29-3, before Dhoni and Yuvraj first played themselves in, before unleashing their strokes and sending the bowlers into a tizzy. Their partnership was the highest fourth-wicket stand for any pair against England. They also became the fifth pair to hit more than 10+ century stands for India.

While Yuvraj perished on 150, Dhoni continued to motor along, hitting sixes at will and dismissing all doubts about his place in the team as a pure wicket-keeper batsman. He finished with 134, getting out eventually to Plunkett, off a full toss that went straight down the throat of David Willey at deep square leg, rather than past the ropes.

