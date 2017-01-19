SK Turning Point: Vintage Yuvraj Singh-MS Dhoni partnership rescues India in Cuttack

From 25/3, the two stalwarts staved off England with a game-changing stand in the second ODI.

19 Jan 2017

Yuvraj and Dhoni turned back the clock with another resilient partnership

The stage was set for the second ODI between India and England in Cuttack. A belter of a surface awaited both teams even as the stands were packed to the rafters. With the hosts coming on the back of a stellar chase in the series opener, the expectation in the air was palpable. The city’s passion for the game was pretty evident from the events that transpired in the last international game at this venue.

Skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and not surprisingly decided not to let their opponents chase again. India soon found themselves in major disarray after England’s new-ball bowlers landed three early blows. The opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul faltered badly when confronted with Chris Woakes‘ nippy seam movement.

The left-hander was unable to even capitalise on a dropped catch and almost immediately attempted an extravagant drive without any feet movement whatsoever.

In between the two openers, England also managed to prise out the big fish. Woakes surprised Virat Kohli with a much fuller delivery which managed to get the outside edge aside from showing that the skipper was human after all. At 25/3 on a batting-friendly pitch, the game already appeared to be too far away from India. However, something special was about to follow.

Yuvraj and Dhoni complement/complete each other

Yuvraj and Dhoni stitched together the second highest fourth-wicket partnership in ODI history

While Yuvraj was just easing his way back into the ODI team, Dhoni had also been under some pressure after giving up the captaincy. A strong partnership was needed not just for the team but for the seasoned pairing as well. As always with them, there was a clear plan to counter the difficult situation. The southpaw took on the aggressor role in order to take the momentum away from England and allow the wicket-keeper batsman to get his eye in at the other end.

Jake Ball provided the opportunity by bowling to Yuvraj‘s strengths. Shorter deliveries right into the left-hander’s arc were dispatched to the fence without any fuss. After a watchful start to his innings, Dhoni too began to find his rhythm with a couple of deft strokes.

England did not help themselves as a genuine edge off Yuvraj’s blade went right through the slip cordon. Had they taken the attack to the veteran and placed a second slip, it would have been curtains for him. Dhoni gave them a window too when a massive leading edge shot up into the sky. But, the ball kept going away from the mid-off fielder who subsequently could not hang onto it.

At the end of the 30-mark, India had reached a steady 167. Aside from smartly milking Moeen Ali’s off-breaks, the batsmen relished the extra pace of the seamers and found the boundary on a regular basis. Ben Stokes, in particular, was at the receiving end of some special treatment.

When Yuvraj soon brought up his 14th ODI century, the stadium went into delirium. It was the talisman’s first since the unforgettable 2011 World Cup. A whole lot had happened in the intervening period. Along with the usual congratulatory message, Dhoni urged him to continue his merry way.

Sensing the need to place England under relentless pressure, the left-hander began to impose himself on the bowling attack. A flurry of eye-catching pull shots took him to his career-best score (overtaking the 139 against Australia at Sydney in 2004). Meanwhile, at the other end, Dhoni was creeping upon the visitors with a memorable knock of his own.

The Ranchi-born cricketer’s effortless heave over the mid-wicket boundary to a length ball from Woakes was a throwback to his early years. He somehow managed to do even better with a humongous maximum which smashed into the upper-most stand at the long-on fence. Immediately after the experienced campaigner brought up his 10th ODI hundred, he saw his partner walk back for a well-made 127-ball 150.

Yuvraj and Dhoni had added 256 runs (from 230 balls) which was the second-highest for the fourth wicket after Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja’s 275-run stand against Zimbabwe almost 19 years back. In a bizarre co-incidence, that partnership too had come at this very venue with India then reeling at 26/3.

Dhoni unleashed a slew of sixes off Liam Plunkett before eventually departing for a stellar 122-ball 134. Apart from hammering England’s bowlers to all parts of the ground and helping India finish at a mammoth total of 381, the two 35-year olds had also treated everyone to a vintage partnership.

