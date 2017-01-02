South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2016, 2nd Test, day 1 - 5 Talking Points

Dean Elgar stole the show with a cracking hundred on day 1 of the 2nd Test.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jan 2017, 23:02 IST

South Africa ended day 1 on top

Some gutsy batting by Dean Elgar and lower order antics by Quinton de Kock helped South Africa gain the upper hand on a lush green Newlands outfield in the 2nd Test of the series. Elgar fell to the second new ball for 129 after forming a 108-run stand for the sixth wicket with de Kock.

Sri Lanka began proceedings on a positive note by winning the toss and Suranga Lakmal continued his fantastic form with a wicket off the fourth ball, dismissing Stephen Cook for a duck. Elgar and Amla steadied the ship but the latter fell yet again after getting a start to the impressive 19-year-old seamer, Lahiru Kumara, who picked up Duminy as well five balls later.

At 297/6, with de Kock still at the crease, there is little doubting whose day it was. While Sri Lanka can redeem themselves with some early wickets tomorrow, all eyes will be on how they fare against the Protea seamers later on in the day.

Here are the talking points from the day's play.

#1 Sri Lanka have a squad full of keepers

Sri Lanka decided to drop Kusal Perera for this Test after his reckless show at PE but that did not leave them short in the wicketkeeping department.

Dinesh Chandimal, their regular Test keeper, was struck down with fever, hence Lanka handed over the reigns to 21-year-old Kusal Mendis. Mendis took two wonderful catches, one a brilliant take down the leg side to dismiss Duminy.

Even if Kusal Mendis wasn't available, Lanka still had Kaushal Silva, who was their keeper the last time they toured South Africa and Upul Tharanga, another one more than capable of donning the mitts. Talk about a team of keepers!