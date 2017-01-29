South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2017, 1st ODI: Five talking points

An all-round performance led South Africa to a convincing win over the Sri Lankans in the first match of the five-match series.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 29 Jan 2017, 13:14 IST

Parnell(L) wrecked the Lanka top order

Imran Tahir and Wayne Parnell took three wickets apiece to bowl out Lanka for their third lowest total in ODIs in South Africa, 181. A 71-run opening partnership between de Kock and Amla then helped South Africa ease past the target.

Parnell, opening the bowling, dismissed the dangerous Dickwella and debutant Weerakkody off his first seven balls to put Lanka in a spot of bother. Tahir then came to the fore in a brilliant display of leg-spin bowling, wrecking the Lankan middle order with three crucial wickets.

Sri Lanka never recovered from there and were bowled out for 181. de Kock and Amla, returning to the top of the order after a break shared a 71 run partnership before the former was dismissed. After Amla was caught and bowled for 57, du Plessis and de Villiers played some pleasing shots to race past the target.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 181/10 in 48.3 overs (Mendis 62, Tahir 3/26, Parnell 3/48) lost to South Africa 185/2 in 34.2 overs (Amla 57, du Plessis 55)

Result: South Africa won by eight wickets.

Take a look at the crucial moments from the first ODI in Port Elizabeth.

#5 Parnell makes strong statement

Wayne Parnell is in contention to become Kagiso Rabada’s new ball partner in the upcoming Champions Trophy in England. Kyle Abbott was South Africa's nominated candidate to open the attack but his Kolpak deal left South Africa searching for another option.

Parnell has been in and out of the ODI side in recent times but some fine form in the domestic circuit had earned him a longer run in the eleven. He took two crucial wickets at the top of the order to reduce Lanka to 14/2.

He had Dickwella of the first ball he bowled before dismissing the debutant, Weerakkody in his 2nd over. Parnell returned to dismiss the flamboyant Dhananjaya de Silva to put a complete brake to the Lankan innings.