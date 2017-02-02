South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2017, 2nd ODI - 5 Talking Points

South Africa cruised to a 2-0 lead in the series courtesy another fine batting display.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 02 Feb 2017, 00:52 IST

Faf du Plessis led from the front

Faf du Plessis and David Miller made centuries as South Africa crushed Sri Lanka by 121 runs at Kingsmead in Durban to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

Opting to bowl on a pitch on the slower side, Sri Lanka started well by dismissing Amla, de Kock, de Villiers and Duminy in quick time. But du Plessis and Miller strung together a vital 117 run partnership and the latter added the finishing touches to the innings with some meaty blows in the company of Chris Morris, propelling Proteas to 307.

Wayne Parnell snared two wickets upfront and the rest of the bowlers chipped in with their share as well as Lanka performed poorly with the bat. They were bowled out for 186, managing to bat only for 38 overs.

Brief Scores: South Africa 307/6 in 50 overs (Miller 117, du Plessis 105) beat Sri Lanka 186/10 in 37.5 overs (Chandimal 36, Tahir 2/26)

Result: South Africa win by 121 runs

Take a look at the talking points from the second ODI at Durban.

#5 du Plessis smacks seventh ODI ton

Faf du Plessis is enjoying a terrific season of cricket for South Africa. The stylish No. 3 batsman followed up his half-century in the first ODI with his seventh ODI ton in the second match at Durban.

Hashim Amla had departed at the end of the 4th over when du Plessis joined de Kock. The Durban wicket was not at its flat best and the Lankans took full advantage, playing four slower bowlers capable of utilising the slowness in the wicket.

However, du Plessis enjoyed batting on the strip even as the likes of de Kock, de Villiers and Duminy departed early. He compiled a match-winning 117-run stand with fellow centurion, David Miller, to set up another win for the Proteas.