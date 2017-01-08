Stuart Binny named wicket-keeper in RCB All Stars XI

The 32-year old all rounder will be joined by Sarfaraz Khan, Iqbal Abdullah and Sreenath Aravind.

by Ram Kumar News 08 Jan 2017, 20:25 IST

Binny will participate in an exhibition game for RCB All Stars XI

What’s the story?

Stuart Binny has been named as wicket-keeper in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) All Stars XI during their exhibition game against Unisys India who have won the Corporate Cricket Championship.

The 32-year old all-rounder will be joined by fellow RCB players like Sarfaraz Khan, Iqbal Abdullah and Sreenath Aravind. The T20 is set to take place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday night.

In case you didn’t know...

Binny last played for India during the 1st T20I against West Indies in Florida last year. He gave away a whopping 32 runs in a single over even as the Caribbean outfit emerged victorious by a solitary run. Since that horror show, the seam bowling all-rounder has lost his place in the national side. During the 2016/17 Ranji Trophy season, the 32-year old scored 471 runs and picked up 12 wickets from 9 matches.

The heart of the matter

As many as 16 teams took part in the fourth edition of the Corporate Cricket Championship. According to RCB’s official website, the tournament has taught them several life lessons including Team Building, Time Management, Leadership, Stress Management, Professionalism and Importance of Fitness.

Unisys India emerged as the champions after beating Vmware by 18 runs in the final. They will be taking on a RCB All Stars XI featuring the likes of Binny, Abdullah, Sarfaraz and Aravind among winners of various sponsorship events.

RCB All Stars XI – Stuart Binny (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Iqbal Abdullah, Sreenath Aravind, Rajesh Krishnamurthy (Himalaya) (c), Ashwini Gandhi (Himalaya), Mr Nags (RCB Insider), Akansha Kohli (Divas XI), Nayeem (Tayyarah.com), Steve Roy (Mall Event Winner), Jaffer (Radio Mirchi Winner) and Saqlain (#RCBSweet16 Winner).

What next?

Having been overlooked for the ODI and T20I series against England, Binny’s career appears to be at a crossroads. The upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will provide him the platform to catch the selectors’ attention. Karnataka begin their campaign in the 50-overs tournament on the 25th of February against Jharkhand in Kolkata.

Sportskeeda’s Take

RCB is among the most widely followed franchises in the world and such initiatives should only strengthen their fan base. The winners of those various events will get the opportunity to play alongside India-capped players like Binny. As for the corporate championship winners, some of the cherished memories from the game might stay with them for quite a long time.

Tweet Speak