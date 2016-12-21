Top 10 Cricket Memes of 2016

2016 was an eventful year for cricket as we witnessed a lot of memorable tournaments and matches being played and numerous records broken during the process. Be it the T20 World Cup held earlier this year, the Indian Premier League during the summer, or all the exciting Tests that have been played, there was no shortage of entertainment for cricket fans around the world. In order to keep themselves entertained when there is no match on, fans tend to create memes in their free time.

A meme is an image, video, or a piece of text typically humorous in nature, that is copied and spread rapidly by Internet users, often with slight variations. In the cricketing world, these memes are usually made in relation to a particular event which takes place during a match, or to describe the entire match itself.

As we approach the end of another year, let’s take a look back at the top 10 memes of the year.

#10 Where did that come from?

Meme credits: Troll Cricket – Facebook

Ravindra Jadeja was responsible for the demise of the English batsmen as India thrashed England by an innings and 75 runs in the 5th and final Test of the 5 match series to complete a 4-0 hammering. While everyone expected Ashwin to be the one to take the bulk of the wickets in the final Test match of the series, Jadeja had other ideas in mind.