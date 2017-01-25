Virat Kohli and Dipa Karmakar to receive Padma Shri this year

Sakshi Malik, Vikas Gowda and PR Sreejesh are the other recipients of the award.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Olympian Sakshi Malik are among this year’s recipients of the Padma Shri award

What’s the story?

The Padma Shri award, which is announced every year on the eve of Republic Day, features five sportspersons this year. The list includes cricketer Virat Kohli, Olympian Sakshi Malik, discus thrower Vikas Gowda, gymnast Dipa Karmakar and national hockey team captain PR Sreejesh.

Singer Kailash Kher, writer Narendra Kohli and journalist HR Shah are amongst the other notable recipients of the Padma Shri this year.

In case you didn’t know...

Instituted in 1954 the Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian honour in the country followed by the Bharat Ratna, the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan. The word Padma Shri is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Padma’, meaning lotus and ‘Shri’, meaning honorific equivalent to 'Mr.' or 'Ms.'

The award recognises Indian citizens for their contribution in various walks of life such as arts, education, industry, literature, science, sports, medicine, social service and public affairs.

The heart of the matter

The nominations for the award are invited every year from all state governments, union territories, ministries and the departments of the central government. Following that, recommendations are made by state governments and the nominations are placed before the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The Padma Shri award is one of the highest civilian honours and it is amazing to see five sportspersons on the list. This clearly indicates how much sports has developed in our nation and we here at Sportskeeda, pray that more sportspersons continue to contribute to society in the future as well.

Tweet Speak

Dancer Basanti Bisht to get Padma Shri @htTweets — Rajesh Ahuja (@iamrajeshahuja) January 25, 2017

Cricket Captain Virat Kohli gets Padma Shri @htTweets — Rajesh Ahuja (@iamrajeshahuja) January 25, 2017

Wrestler Sakshi Malik gets Padma Shri @htTweets — Rajesh Ahuja (@iamrajeshahuja) January 25, 2017

India's oldest woman Kalaripayattu exponent known as Granny with Sword gets Padma Shri @htTweets pic.twitter.com/YKQKZEMGN8 — Rajesh Ahuja (@iamrajeshahuja) January 25, 2017

Inventor of Laxmi ASU machine that significantly reduced the time and menial labour required to weave Pochampalli silk sarees @htTweets pic.twitter.com/DUhXmG7DZ7 — Rajesh Ahuja (@iamrajeshahuja) January 25, 2017