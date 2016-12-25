Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble have created a favourable environment for youngsters, says Rahul Dravid

Dravid has lauded the role of Kohli and Kumble

The Indian Test team had a golden run this year, and the credit for this superlative phase has to be given to the team management and captain Virat Kohli.

Cricketing pundits and the fans believe that the partnership between India U-19 and India A coach Rahul Dravid and head coach of the Indian team Anil Kumble has been a massive factor behind this consistent display.

Dravid who has taken upon himself to build and nurture the next rung of cricketers has to be given special praise as under his guidance, many players have come into the National team exuding confidence in their abilities.

However, the self-effacing man Dravid does not want to take credit. Instead, he believes that captain Virat Kohli has been instrumental in handling the youngsters and this is the reason why many newcomers in the squad have found their feet so quickly.

"It's great to see these young boys coming through the 'A' team set-up and from domestic performances. It is a tribute to I think the environment created in the national set-up that they are coming through feeling comfortable and performing straightaway. Credit to Virat and Anil for the set-up and what they have been doing at the national level. So we are seeing the results, Nice to be a part of that process," Dravid told bcci.tv today.

Karun Nair has been hogging all the headlines ever since he scored the triple century in Chennai, and Dravid who has always been in close touch with the young man says that it was all down to the hard work and talent of the man.

"It's fantastic. Incredible to score his first (Test) hundred and then go onto score a triple hundred. I think it not only speaks volumes about his ability but also his hunger and desire. That's really important. It's good and I am happy for Indian cricket and it is always good to see young people coming through. He can hopefully go on and build on from here. He has got the ability," Dravid added

The former Indian legend believes that his main role is to provide top quality players to the National team, and that results do not matter as much.

"We are always in touch with the national team as to what is the skill-set that they are looking at in the future. Try and give opportunities. If they are looking at all-rounders, we will try and play as many all-rounders as we can at the junior level to see which all-rounder can make the step-up," Dravid said.

"I don't think U-19 and A team is about results. Yes, we want to get results but it is really more about giving exposure, developing young people. Coaching is not only about developing them as players but also developing them as people so that they can have meaningful careers and lives from wherever they go on from here," the iconic player further said.

Under the guidance of Rahul Dravid, the India U-19 recently defended the Asia Cup title after they defeated Sri Lanka in Colombo. There is little doubt that with Dravid and Kumble in charge of proceedings, the health of the game in the country is steady and stable.