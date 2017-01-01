Virender Sehwag to continue as KXIP's director and mentor; will not be the coach

Many speculated he will take up the job of being the Head Coach after Sanjay Bangar relinquished it after last season.

Can Virender Sehwag help in changing KXIP’s fortunes after two dismal seasons?

What’s the story?

Virender Sehwag will continue his association with Kings XI Punjab as the team’s director cum mentor. The star Indian batsman will also help the Mohali-based franchise in its lookout for the other support staff.

According to available information, Sanjay Bangar, who is the present coach for the KXIP did not renew his contract with the franchise. The KXIP is on the hunt for the post left vacant by Sanjay Bangar. When asked out for the possible names who could fit into the equation for them, a franchise member hinted that the coach would be someone who has done well in the Indian domestic circuit.

In case you didn’t know

Sehwag was signed up as a player by the KXIP in 2014 IPL auction. The Najafgarh star batsman post-retirement took up the mentorship role at the franchise whilst Sanjay Bangar, the current Indian team batting coach was the KXIP coach for the last season.

After Sanjay Bangar decided to leave his KXIP coaching role, it was speculated that Virender Sehwag will take over the role. But as it seems from the sources, Sehwag has not taken up the role citing his un-comfortability assuming the position.

The heart of the matter

The KXIP have been dismal in the last two seasons of India’s premier domestic T20 tournament. In fact, they have won only 7 out of 28 matches over the last couple of seasons while finishing bottom of the table on both occasions.

The franchise, desperate to change its fortunes, are keen to shake up the coaching setup and bring a new lease of life into the team. It is understood that R Sreedhar, the fielding coach will retain his position but Patrick Farhart, the team’s physio has resigned. Australian Jow Dawes, who was the bowling coach for the franchise, had parted his ways from the team way back.

What next?

The 38-year-old Sehwag will help the team in its hunt for the coach and the other support staff. It is well understood that the KXIP franchise is looking for an all-Indian support staff.

Sportskeeda’s take

Having a great cricketing brain like Virender Sehwag mentoring a young bunch of players will surely help the Mohali-based franchise to produce better results. It is a better team than what the results of the last two seasons suggest. It finished as runner-up in the 2013 season before running into a rough patch for the next two seasons. Virender Sehwag has a job on his hands and it would be of great interest as to who will be the next coach of the team.