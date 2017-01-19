Who Said What: Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni turn back the clock in the second ODI

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity as India posted a massive total in the second ODI.

Yuvraj and Dhoni put on the second-best fourth-wicket partnership in ODIs

Yuvraj Singh’s career-best ODI score, MS Dhoni’s first century since October 2013 helped India recover from a poor start to post 381/6 in the second ODI against England at Cuttack.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat, India got off to the worst possible start as they lost their top three for just 25 runs. But Yuvraj and Dhoni turned back time as they put on a double-century partnership for the fourth-wicket to help India post a massive total.

After his career-best score which was also his first ODI hundred since 2011, Yuvraj described it as one of his best innings, He said: “Probably, one of my best innings. The last time I got a hundred was the 2011 World Cup. I am very happy with the innings. We were trying to get a partnership. I just wanted to play down the ground and not take much risk. I have been hitting the ball well in the whole domestic season.

“I had a word with Sanjay Bangar, I told him the way I am hitting the ball I will go big. With the five fielder rule, mid-on, mid-off is up, the wicket was not [helpful] for the seamers after the first 10 overs. Dhoni has been a sensational captain for India. When Mahi is not captaining, he will bat freely. Hopefully, if we take early wickets we can win the game.”

Sachin Tendulkar:

What an amazing partnership between a superstar and a rockstar!! We enjoyed the show :) @YUVSTRONG12 @msdhoni #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/mU8o3iJfZi — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2017

Virender Sehwag:

Only old notes are out of circulation.

Great knocks from @YUVSTRONG12 and @msdhoni . pic.twitter.com/A87EmghpV8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 19, 2017

Rohit Sharma:

. @YUVSTRONG12 and @msdhoni looking good out in the middle. Are we in for a vintage Dhoni/Yuvi partnership #INDvENG @BCCI — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 19, 2017

Kevin Pietersen:

I love @YUVSTRONG12! Well done my buddy! All the love coming from Melbourne! — KP (@KP24) January 19, 2017

Former England Michael Vaughan:

Incredible story and comeback @YUVSTRONG12 ... To Beat the Dreaded 'C' is remarkable but to then score an international 100 .. !!! #Strong — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 19, 2017

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff:

Great to see @YUVSTRONG12 back and in form , tough competitor https://t.co/kWlO4tbSmz — andrew flintoff (@flintoff11) January 19, 2017

Harbhajan Singh:

Well done my brother @YUVSTRONG12 too good..Superb knock..No one can stop a champion — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 19, 2017

Irfan Pathan:

So good to hear abt @YUVSTRONG12 scoring 100 n that to with @msdhoni m sure it must be a treat watch them bat together @BCCI #INDvENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 19, 2017

Tom Moody:

What a brilliant innings from @YUVSTRONG12 well played sir! #INDvENG — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 19, 2017

James Taylor:

Parthiv Patel:

What a player!!!what an inning!!!good things happen to good people...salute to @YUVSTRONG12 — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 19, 2017

VVS Laxman:

Well played @YUVSTRONG12 Loved ur approach &positivity esp when the team was under pressureProud of you mate #INDvENG @BCCI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2017

Mohammed Shami:

Well played yuvi paji congratulations.

We njoyed yours batting Dhoni* 70 and yuvi*108 — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) January 19, 2017

Russel Arnold:

Yuvi is strong @YUVSTRONG12 How Good was that hundred... needed to be strong to fight battles he has had #INDvENG Well done buddy !!! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) January 19, 2017

Alex Tudor:

Took kids little gym just got home to see the score card seems I have missed some #licks @YUVSTRONG12 @msdhoni will take some chasing — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) January 19, 2017

Former England fast bowler Chris Tremlett:

David Lloyd:

Great inns this from Yuvraj ... one of the great one day players — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) January 19, 2017

Anjum Chopra: