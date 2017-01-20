10 players with the most assists in Premier League history

The kind of players strikers profited most from in the Premier League

by Rohit Viswanathan Analysis 20 Jan 2017, 13:25 IST

The old saying goes, ‘Goals win you Games’. That will always hold true and it remains one of the biggest reasons why strikers grab all the headlines. But there is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes of the football pitch that help strikers eventually score those all important goals.

The No. 10 role is arguably the most important role in any team. The primary string puller of the team, he helps keep things moving forward for the team and is usually the one to provide that all important assist for the striker to score.

Of course they playmaker might not always be the number 10. Some wingers have become exceptional at providing for the striker. So with that in mind let’s take a look at the 10 players with the most assists in the Premier League

#10. Thierry Henry – 74

Kicking off this top 10 is none other than Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. The former Premier League striker was known for his goalscoring ability but he also had a knack of being able to provide many for his teammates.

The Frenchman had an array of tricks, skills and goals in his armoury but many undervalued as to how many goals he actually set up for Arsenal. He would often be the trigger point for Arsenal attacks.

Henry also holds the unique record of having assisted the most number of times in a single season. He notched up 20 assists in one season a record that many have come close to achieving but falling just short.

It was widely expected Mesut Ozil would break that record last season but he fell short by just one. Henry is considered by many to be the greatest player the Premier League has ever seen and his spot on this list is a testament to the status.