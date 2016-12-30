5 events in the history of football that could have benefited from the use of technology

We travel down the memory lane to bring to you 5 instances where technology could have helped the game.

30 Dec 2016

Henry handled the ball before passing it to William Gallas to head the ball into the net

The debate whether technology should play a bigger role in the game of football has been one that has occupied match day studios, hostel common rooms and numerous board meetings of the game’s governing bodies across the globe. While some believe the game should allow for human error to remain a part of the game, some are of the opinion that weeding out mistakes that could alter the course of games is the need of the hour to ensure that teams are not punished.

With goal-line technology being extensively used across the globe now and in numerous coveted competitions, the talk of the town is when would the next rung of changes, that allow for 4th officials to reverse decisions based on video referrals be allowed in the game.

While it remains to be seen if the governing bodies will move ahead with the suggested changes and how much time it might take, we would like to reminisce through certain moments in footballing history where the usage of technology could have altered the course of a game and even tournaments.

#1 Thierry Henry vs Republic of Ireland

After reaching the finals of the 2006 edition of the FIFA World Cup, the expectations were high from the French national team for the 2010 edition. However, all did not go as per plan for the French side as they struggled to win their group and had to battle it out with Republic of Ireland to secure a place in the World Cup.

After winning their home leg by a solitary goal, the French travelled to Ireland to ensure qualification but were shocked in 33rd minute by a Robbie Keane goal and the game went into extra time. With the end of the extra-time approaching, France swung a desperate ball into the Ireland box and what followed left a lasting impact on the footballing history of both the nations.

As the ball seemed to be heading out, former Gunner and France legend Thierry Henry controlled the ball with his hand before passing it to team-mate William Gallas to draw France level. Despite the efforts of the Irish players on the pitch as well as their officials off the pitch, the goal stood, helping France advance to the main tournament.

However, Raymond Domenech’s men could do little in the subsequent year, finishing 4th in their group and eliminated in the group stages. The Irish curse was served.