5 Haunted football stadiums around the world

The stories surrounding these stadiums will make you think twice before going to watch a match there

@falsewinger by Sripad Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jan 2017, 12:18 IST

Stadium of ghosts?

Football stadiums around the world are filled with memories for the fans. Memories have been cherished, and men glorified, but there are also extreme cases of violence.

Like any other place which has seen death and violence, there are a few stadiums which are believed to be haunted by ghosts. Players, officials and even fans have claimed to have seen paranormal activities inside the stadium on different occasions.

Here are 5 such stadiums that are reportedly haunted:

#1 - Stadium of Light (Sunderland)

In April of 2005, two backroom staff claimed to have seen an unusual black shape in a dimly lit corridor. Many argued that it was just another person walking by and nothing serious.

But, not long after that, Irish striker Stephen Elliot also reported having seen the 'ghost', and that sparked talks of the stadium being haunted by a spirit. Many believe the spirit to be that of an 18th-century wrecker, Spottee. But nobody knows a reason as to why he was roaming around the Stadium of Light.

In September 2016, some fans who were watching Monday Night Football on Sky Sports were left stunned. They spotted a groundsman working on the pitch, but he disappeared into thin air seconds later.

Groundsman disappears into the Stadium of Light Bermuda Triangle pic.twitter.com/JpHFvXRsia — Conán Doherty (@ConanDoherty) September 13, 2016

Was it someone who worked at the Roker Park? Questions remain unanswered.