5 reasons fans hate Barcelona

We take a look at the top 5 reasons why Barcelona is one of the most vilified clubs in modern football.

@kevinmacaringue by Kevin Macaringue Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jan 2017, 10:27 IST

Real Madrid fans showing their ‘love’ towards Barcelona players

When a team wins as many trophies as Catalan side Barcelona does, jealousy is bound to get the better of most rival fans. When a team can boast of a player like Lionel Messi, who single-handedly smashes (and sets beyond the reach of any living human) goalscoring and assist records, you're bound to be called a one-man team. When you have your own, distinct brand of football, people are bound to criticise it to no end.

Yet despite all these magnificent qualities and a global fan-base, Luis Enrique's club are still the target of an inordinate amount of vitriol from rival fans from around the world. We take a look at why anyone would hate the team that formed the basis of one of the most successful national teams (Spain) ever.

And before anybody says it - we're not counting 'jealousy' or 'Lionel Messi' as the reason - no, let's dig a bit deeper!

#5 Promoting a nation with a terrible human rights record

The Qatar Foundation is the Qatar sheikh’s NGO

One of the things that always made Barcelona "the good guys" to Real Madrid's "bad guys" in Spain was that as a club, they tended to steer away from big-money sponsorships with dubious firms.

In fact, it became an integral part of their image – 'Mes que un club' - more than a club. A union of like-minded fans from a sectarian part of Spain uniting to 'stick it' to the big dogs in the capital by playing brilliant football and doing it without taking money from the corporates.

For over a century, Barcelona didn't even have a sponsor on their shirt. Finally, they broke tradition to sign a deal with UNICEF in 2006 – which involved them giving the organisation around €1.5 million to display the logo on their jersey.

But money is never enough in this world, is it? In 2011, they signed a deal to finally get paid to display a company's logo on their shirts. Of all people, who did the moralistic club choose to represent? The oil-flushed hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup – Qatar. For the past 6 years, Barcelona have been sponsored by a nation that has been repeatedly accused of human rights abuse, breaking a very respectable stance of over 100 years.

Are they really more than a club? Not with those double-standards!