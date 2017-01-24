5 reasons why Paul Pogba will become the best midfielder in the Premier League

Having overcome a difficult few months, Pogba's undeniable talent has finally begun to shine through.

by Manukrishnan S R 24 Jan 2017

The 23-year-old has the talent to be the best in the world

It is never a good sign for a football player when his haircut is a cause for discussion in social media more than his performances on the pitch. It is safe to say that Paul Pogba's start to his Manchester United career was ordinary at best, at least when considering the hype that surrounded him prior to his arrival.

One can't exactly blame the media either – few headlines out there inspire as much awe as: ‘The most expensive transfer in the history of football’.

But having overcome a difficult few months, Pogba's undeniable talent has finally begun to shine through. In a midfield trio, flanked by Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera, he seems a completely different prospect to his ponderous ill-disciplined version of August.

Having similar traits to his familiar Juventus midfield duo of Pirlo and Marchisio, this system has unleashed Pogba to run the course of the game unrestrained by defensive or positional responsibilities. The Frenchman has embraced all the freedom he has been granted on the pitch, and apart from the rare off-day against Liverpool, he has looked the real deal, of late.

Here, we examine 5 reasons why Pogba is on course to become the best central midfielder in the Premier League for years to come.

#1 Versatility

While Pogba seems most at home in a midfield trio with teammates to cover for him, there is a case to argue that his offensive quality warrants a starting position higher up the pitch. He can even form part of a deeper midfield duo, so long as he is partnered with a disciplined and tactically astute partner.

While versatility in football has proven to be a curse as often as it has to be a boon, one cannot dispute the importance of playing multiple positions as a young player to develop defensive nous and tactical awareness.

While a 27-year-old Pogba would prefer to have locked down a position for himself on the pitch, his initial Manchester United years present him the perfect opportunity to try out multiple positions and develop his all round game on the way to becoming the best.