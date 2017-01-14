Five reasons why the English job is the worst in football

After Gareth Southgate's recent appointment as England manager, we examine why bigger managerial names never got themselves into the mix.

When Sam Allardyce recently left his position as England manager in the aftermath of an undercover newspaper investigation, the lack of eager candidates to succeed him once again brought into light the distinct lack of world class managers plying their trade at international level.

What it also did, however, was expose the disregard with which the English job is viewed in the highest echelons of football. Not many competent domestic clubs around Europe, let alone international teams, would employ a manager with such a modest CV – featuring 3 years at Middlesbrough and 3 years at England U21s.

So, why do Wayne Rooney and co. continuously find themselves being coached by such low profile names? Let’s take a look at five reasons why the England job is not so coveted anymore:

#1 Overhyped squad

When England find themselves a Wilshere, they proclaim him as the answer to Xavi; when they see Barkley, they are sure they are looking at a fresh young Steven Gerrard. The curse of England has always been a tendency to hype their players to the extent that young talent often get ahead of themselves, with the likes of Raheem Sterling feeling they are perfectly entitled to wages more than £150,000 per week (perhaps he has been told he is England's answer to Messi!!).

In all honesty, England's international squad is average at best, with a clear lack of world class players. The era of Gerrard, Lampard, Beckham and Scholes vying for positions feels like the remnants of a long forgotten dream.

When you go up against Thomas Muller, Diego Costa and the rest with John Stones, Gary Cahill and Phil Jagielka shielding your goal, it is imperative that you keep your expectations at a minimum.