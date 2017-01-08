5 unlikely players with more EPL trophies than Steven Gerrard

We look at five terrible players who have won England's most coveted trophy more times than Steven Gerrard.

@TheKopiteLad by Taha Memon Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jan 2017, 16:30 IST

The only medal missing in the Liverpool legend’s trophy cabinet is the Premier League

Despite being one of the greatest players of this century and arguably Liverpool’s most influential player of all time, there is one honour absent in Steven Gerrard’s trophy cabinet that must surely haunt the former England captain at night – the Premier League trophy.

Liverpool’s famous talisman has broken records and has individual accolades to his name, but the Englishman has never won English football’s greatest prize. While that in itself does not tarnish his legacy as one of the best players in the Premier League era, it would sure sting him that players not half as good as him have more league medals than he does.

Here, we look at five terrible players to have more Premier League medals than Steven Gerrard:

#5 Anderson – Manchester United, 4 Premier League titles

Anderson was part of a great Manchester United side

When Anderson arrived at Old Trafford, he was not a bad player by any means. In fact, he came as one of the most promising signings of the window and even once put on a very good performance against Liverpool in the North West Derby which ultimately turned out to be the highlight of his time with the Red Devils.

Anderson has, astonishingly, won the Premier League four times – which is four times more than Gerrard, and even one more than Frank Lampard! The Brazilian did certainly benefit from the genius of Sir Alex Ferguson and an incredibly talented squad, and he himself did not play a great role in any of United’s triumphs.