Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann will not leave Atletico Madrid, says club President

Griezmann has been linked with a move away from the Vincente Calderon, with Manchester United rumoured to be interested.

by gaurav.krishnan News 21 Jan 2017, 08:52 IST

Griezmann’s release clause is £86 million

What’s the story?

Atletico Madrid club President Enrique Cerezo has said that he is going to fight to keep French star Antoine Griezmann at the club, despite interest for the forward from numerous clubs. Griezmann has been linked with a move away from the Vincente Calderon with Manchester United rumoured to be looking to sign the player with a potential €100 million (£86 million) bid that matches the Frenchman’s release clause.

Also Read: Transfer Rumour: Manchester United serious about signing Antoine Griezmann in the summer

“There are many offers,” Atletico club President Cerezo said. “I don’t know what will come of Manchester United’s interest. What I can say though is that Griezmann will be an Atlético player for a long time.”

In case you didn’t know..

The 25-year-old Griezmann has not had his best season for Atletico Madrid in 2016/17 and has scored only 13 goals in this season. Last season, the Frenchman scored 29 goals while making 6 assists in both competitions.

Griezmann’s form has dipped but his manager Diego Simeone insists that it is only temporary. However, that has not discouraged interest from a host of European clubs like Manchester City, Chelsea and Paris St-Germain, apart from Manchester United.

The heart of the matter

Antoine Griezmann has been linked with a move away to Manchester for the last 6 months, but Atletico club President Enrique Cerezo is confident that the Frenchman will stay in Madrid.

While his coach Diego Simeone has said that he will not tie the player down. “I don’t tie anybody down. I simply work in order to continue getting better for the good of the club,” said Simeone

“He [Griezmann] is in an extraordinary moment. He is working well, he has got back on the scoresheet. It’s normal that the top clubs in the world want him. I’m not surprised that those that can afford him are seeking him,” he added.

However, with United prepared to meet the player’s release clause and test Atletico Madrid, anything could happen.

What’s next?

Griezmann has indicated in the past that he asked his France team-mate Paul Pogba numerous times about life in Manchester. The pair’s friendship could prove to be a vital aspect if Manchester United are to land the player.

Also Read: Five of Antoine Griezmann's best goals

Diego Simeone has said that he will let Griezmann leave if he wants to go, but it remains to be seen what eventually does occur.

Sportskeeda’s take

This is a transfer saga that could go on for a while. Griezmann, perhaps, wants to leave in search of a fresh adventure in England but Atletico’s club President has indicated that he will fight to keep the Frenchman in Madrid.

As Jose Mourinho and Manchester United look to bolster their squad with a few additions, Griezmann is surely one of their primary targets. His friendship with Pogba only aids their pursuit of the forward.