Arsenal Transfer Rumour - Alexis Sanchez to move to Bayern Munich

Arsenal's superstar forward Alexis Sanchez is all set for a move to Bayern Munich

by Anirudh Menon Transfers 05 Jan 2017, 15:15 IST

Alexis Sanchez’s pose says it all

What’s the story?

Arsenal's superstar forward Alexis Sanchez is all set for a move to Bayern Munich according to sportskeeda's sources. The Chilean forward has been in great form individually, but the same cannot be said of his team. Money, as always, is one of the key contributing factors to Sanchez’s dissatisfaction as well - Alexis has been asking for a major bump in his wages; which stand at ~GBP 140,000-a-week; and while Arsenal have shown signs that they would be willing to accept an increase to GBP 200,000 that may not be enough to convince the Chilean to stay.

In case you didn’t know...

Our sources say that Arsenal's performances (and position in the table) have failed to impress the ambitious Sanchez, and the tantrum he threw after their 3-3 draw with Bournemouth was the latest outpouring of his frustration. He was clearly unhappy with the result - in sharp contrast to some of his teammates who were seen celebrating the come-from-behind draw - and it is this difference in attitude that seems to be eating at him.

Read, Also – AFC Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal - Player Ratings

Sanchez has been pivotal to anything Arsenal have done well moving forward for the past couple of seasons, and with his move to the centre-forward/false -nine role has evolved into the main man alongside Mesut Ozil.

Infact, Sanchez is the first player involved in 20+ goals in Europe’s top 5 leagues this season (13 goals, 7 assists)

He’s been doing it on his own this season!

The heart of the matter

This lack of silverware - and even worse a perceived lack of drive to win a major trophy - and a lack of monetary benefit will always lead superstars of the ilk of Sanchez (and Mesut Ozil) to look elsewhere for better opportunities.

And what's better than serial German champions Bayern Munich. Goliaths on the domestic scene, they are also perennial semi-finalists in the UEFA Champions League and have a lust for silverware that is only matched by Real Madrid and Barcelona. That's exactly the kind of club that Alexis Sanchez would see himself playing for as he looks to establish himself as one of the top 10 players in the world.

What next?

After Robin Van Persie left Arsenal to join arch-rivals, it took a while for Arsenal to recover its reputation and if Alexis Sanchez were to leave - citing the exact same reason - it would affect the way footballers perceive Arsenal in the future, and may deter the proper A-grade superstars from signing for Arsenal. In an era of cut-throat competition where there is absolute no margin for error, this could be one body blow too much for Monsieur Wenger.

Meanwhile it would make Bayern's bid for continental domination even stronger - imagine a strike force of Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, and Alexis Sanchez coming at you - and there will never be a question that Bayern's players, coaches or board members lack the desire, commitment, or appetite to win trophies. Besides, the Chilean will love playing with his compatriot, and fellow Superstar, Arturo Vidal.

These two play really well together, don’t they?

Sportskeeda’s Take

While Alexis Sanchez has been making statements that he is "comfortable" at Arsenal and other such PR-friendly quotes, if the grand ol' club continues to remain trophy less (Premier League, and Champions League... in case you were going to interject with "what about the FA Cup?") and if those salary negotiations do not come to a satisfactory conclusion, this is one move that could happen sooner rather than later. The move, if it materialises, would make Bayern even more un-beatable in the league, while ensuring that their 'arsenal' is better stocked to take on the Spanish giants in Europe. Win-win scenario, that for them!

Tweet speak

Arsenal’s fans are certainly scared that their enigmatic South American Star will leave

Becoming increasing nervous that #AlexisSanchez will be leaving in #Arsenal — Adam toy (@adamtoy1987) January 5, 2017