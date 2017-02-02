EPL 2016/17: Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s next destination likely to be Italy

Where will Ibra go next?

The former Inter forward is expected to sign an extension with Manchester United for now

What’s the story?

It seems as though Italy is Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s favourite country in the world as his agent Mino Raiola has insisted that the Swede’s next club could be Napoli. The former Barcelona player has played for three clubs in Italy already, and Napoli could be his fourth club.

After representing Juventus, Inter and AC Milan, Raiola now claims that his prestigious client is “in love with Naples” and would love to don their colours in the future.

"As for Ibrahimovic, he's always been in love with Naples and the passion of the Neapolitans and I've always said that openly because he grew up in a family which was similar to the Neapolitans and then with me," Raiola told Radio CRC.

"He knows what the love of the Neapolitans means and that passion has always attracted him.”

In case you didn’t know…

The former Inter forward is expected to sign an extension with Manchester United till the end of the 2017-18 season. After that, he might seek a lucrative move to China or the MLS and see out his career there, but his agent insists that anything is possible with the former Sweden captain as De Laurentiis is said to be a fan.

Heart of the matter

Super agent Mino Raiola believes that the environment in which Ibrahimovic grew up as a child is a lot similar to the one in Naples and the fact that he and the former Juventus forward spend so much time together is also another reason for the latter’s wish to play there.

Raiola also stated that the unconditional love that the Neapolitans bestow on their beloved players is also something that attracts the star.

What’s next?

With the former PSG man’s contract ending by the end of this season, it is almost certain that he will sign an extension and stay in England for another year. Given the unpredictable nature of Ibrahimovic, what he does beyond that is anybody’s guess.

Also Read: 5 best forwards above the age of 30

Sportskeeda’s take

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is somewhat of a journeyman. The Swede has played in 6 countries and the Bundesliga remains the only major league in which he hasn’t set foot yet. Given his love for Italy, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him go for a one last hurrah in Serie A, before securing an astronomical deal to end his career in China or the USA.