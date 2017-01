Everyone's cracking the same joke about Old Trafford's fire incident

"Will Grigg plays at Old Trafford and fire starts at the ground!"

@falsewinger by Sripad Humour 30 Jan 2017, 15:27 IST

“Your defence is terrified, Will Grigg’s on fire!”

There was a small fire incident that took place at Olf Trafford on Monday morning but it was brought under control straight away. As usual, Twitter found a way to make fun of the incident and somehow, it’s the same thing everyone is talking about!

How ironic - a fire breaks out in old Trafford just hours after Will Grigg plays there — mark (@mkelly02) January 30, 2017

Heard about that Old Trafford fire this morning... Maybe Will Grigg fell asleep in the changing rooms...? — OldTraffordFaithful (@OTFaithful) January 30, 2017

Fire crews have regained control of a small blaze at Old Trafford.



Does anyone know where Will Grigg is? pic.twitter.com/39AbuAFtlK — FootballLeaguePaper (@TheLeaguePaper) January 30, 2017

Did someone leave Will Griggs at the old Trafford?? — KirstinRebecca (@KirstinRebecca) January 30, 2017

Hearing reports that Will Grigg got stuck in a lift at Old Trafford overnight. Fire Crews called at 7am this morning. — Dan Jones (@_DANNY__JONES) January 30, 2017

A fire at Old Trafford the morning after Will Grigg was there. Coincidence? I think not. — Michael Oakes (@radioakes) January 30, 2017

Rumour going about that Will Grigg started the fire at Old Trafford this morning — BRUNO (@Bruno_JFT96) January 30, 2017

The cause of the old Trafford fire was because Will Grigg was stuck in the south stand. — (@BaillyBlind) January 30, 2017

A fire at Old Trafford a day after Will Grigg played there. Coincidence? — Joseph (@JosephBrowno) January 30, 2017

Smoke coming from Old Trafford and it's reportedly on fire.



Wigan must have left Will Grigg there yesterday. — Mr Overlooked (@Mr_Overlooked) January 30, 2017

Breaking news: Old Trafford fire caused by Will Grigg leaning against the curtains. — Phil (@lipmarty75) January 30, 2017

Hardly a surprise that old Trafford is on fire after Will Grigg plays the day before — . (@CostaFraud) January 30, 2017

A fire in Old Trafford this morning, mere hours after Will Grigg played there. The emergency services are... dealing with it appropriately. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 30, 2017

Sunday: Will Grigg plays at Old Trafford

Monday: Old Trafford is on fire...

Coincidence? — Avo (@avoknowsbest) January 30, 2017

A fire in the South Stand at Old Trafford a day after Will Grigg was substituted to the bench. Coincidence? — El Triumvirate (@ElTriumvirate) January 30, 2017

Did Wigan forget Will Griggat Old Trafford? — Arild Gjertsen (@Arildo66) January 30, 2017