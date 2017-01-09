FA Cup 2016/17: Chelsea 4-1 Peterborough United - Player ratings

Chelsea were comfortable winners at Stamford Bridge against a poor Peterborough United team.

by Sumedh Opinion 09 Jan 2017, 10:05 IST

Chelsea cruised to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a routine 4-1 victory

A 'David vs Goliath' fixture took place at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea ran out comfortable winners against Peterborough United in the third round of the FA Cup with a 4-1 scoreline. Pedro scored a brace while Michy Batshuayi made full use of his first start in a while for the Blues.

Willian was the other goal scorer, while the only blip in Chelsea's performance was the red card to John Terry. His sending off meant that the visitors scored a consolation goal at the hands of Tom Nichols.

Let's take a look at the player ratings from the third round clash of the Premier League leaders:

Chelsea

Asmir Begovic - 6/10

Begovic made most of his chance that he received in the cup competition with a couple of fine saves. The former Stoke City goalkeeper could not have done anything for the visitors' goal.

Kurt Zouma - 6.5/10

Zouma showed rustiness at times but that is obvious considering the amount of time he was out injured. He showed his pace at times which will help Chelsea in future games.

John Terry - 4/10

Terry was a mere spectator until the red card incident happened where he was the last man and had to take down Angol. The English defender’s tackle was a schoolboy error.

Gary Cahill - 7/10

Cahill showed his prowess at the back yet again and the hosts lost their way a bit after he was substituted which reflects his importance.

Branislav Ivanovic - 5.5/10

He was good in possession but the Serb still looks void of confidence. The attacking output that was expected from him was missing yesterday.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 7/10

The youngster was brilliant going forward and provided a smart assist. He would be disappointed to miss out on scoring as he missed an easy chance. Conte must be proud of his youngster's showing in the FA Cup.

Cesc Fabregas - 6.5/10

The Spaniard was brilliant with his passing against Peterborough

Barring his booking, Fabregas had a decent game overall as he provided a calm influence for the Blues in the middle of the park. It was him who controlled the tempo of the game and dictated the proceedings.

Nathan Chalobah - 7/10

Chalobah put in a great shift and was effortlessly running up and down the flanks. He was also good with the ball and had a hand in his side's first goal.

Willian - 7.5/10

The Brazilian scored a beautiful goal with a powerful finish and was a constant threat to the Peterborough defence with his immense pace.

Michy Batshuayi - 7/10

The Belgian scored a much-deserved goal but was guilty of trying too hard at times.

Pedro - 9/10

The star of the show, Pedro was effortless from the first whistle and slotted home two goals with smart finishes. He should have completed a hat-trick but was denied many times by the opposition's goalkeeper.

Substitutions

Ola Aina - 5.5/10

Playing as a full-back, the youngster failed to get settled which allowed Peterborough to score from his wing.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6/10

The Spaniard slotted in at centre back and made things simpler for the hosts.

N'golo Kante - 6.5/10

Kante was brought to see out the game and he did just that without any fuss.

Peterborough United

Peterborough could not stop Chelsea’s Pedro

Luke McGee - 7.5/10

His side's best player hands down, if it was not for McGee, the scoreline would have been an absolute embarrassment for the visitors.

Michael Smith - 5/10

Smith struggled to adjust to the pace of the game which allowed Pedro to wreck havoc.

Andre Hughes - 5.5/10

Hughes tried to do a bit much at times which made things difficult at the back for Peterborough. Keeping things simple should have been the order from the manager.

Ryan Tafazolli - 6/10

He was a threat for his team going forward and missed an easy header in the first half. His second half booking was another blot on his rather decent outing.

Gwion Edwards - 6.5/10

Edwards provided an attacking outlet to his side and was a menace at times on the right wing. He put in a couple of stunning crosses but they were dealt comfortably.

Michael Bostwick - 5.5/10

Playing as a centre back, Bostwick started the game well and was physical in his performance. He slowly started to fade away as the game went on.

Christopher Forrester - 5/10

Like Smith, Forrester could not deal with the pace of Chelsea's attacks and was found out of position many times during the game.

Leonardo Lopes - 6/10

Lopes showed his prowess at controlling the game but was unable to do it for long periods of time as Peterborough struggled to get hold of the ball for long.

Lee Angol - 6.5/10

Lee Angol fought with John Terry which saw the Chelsea veteran getting sent off for a silly tackle

Angol posed a headache to the Chelsea back line. He would be disappointed not to score against the hosts considering the number of opportunities that were presented to him.

Marcus Maddison - 5.5/10

Maddinson was dangerous from the right wing but was given less space to put in crosses and do his usual best. He looked frustrated as the game proceeded.

Tom Nichols - 6/10

His goal was the only saving grace for the Posh and Nichols as a forward had a disappointing night overall but will cherish scoring a goal at the Bridge.

Substitutions

Martin Samuelson - 5/10

He never made an impact on the game and should have done better with his cameo performance.

Paul Taylor - 6/10

Unlike Samuelson, Taylor had little time to stamp his authority on the game.